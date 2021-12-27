ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local businesses thrive the day after Christmas

By Samantha Lomibao
 5 days ago
It’s the day after Christmas, and Palm Canyon Drive was packed with shoppers enjoying the post-holiday deals.

“We’re finding a lot of people coming out and buying for themselves what they didn’t get for the holidays, maybe, but spending even seems to be up today," Kristjan Gavin, Co-Owner of Frank Clothiers added, "Today, traditionally, can be a very good day and we’re happy to see it’s kind of back on track from what it was in years past.”

Local business were thriving with visitors flooding into their stores.

“We’ve been here for 9 months. This is our first day after Christmas and we’ve been busy, surprisingly. So far so good,” said Owner of White Llama Raul Osorio.

Many local shop owners said they’re happy to see business booming, especially after sluggish pandemic sales.

"2021 has been fantastic December. We've seen a really healthy growth over last year as well. So I'm excited to see what this next week is going to bring us too," said Jeff Witthuhn, Owner of Peepa’s.

After weeks of buying gifts for others, one shopper decided to treat herself. Rather than making her way to big box stores, she decided to shop local. “A lot of a lot of really great like small businesses," said Ashlee Ditty, "I think that was kind of encouraged me to spend a little more after Christmas shopping. You feel like you're supporting local business and that's always a nice thing.”

