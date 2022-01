“DEI Storytelling Workshop: Initiating Action” is the topic of an interactive virtual event sponsored Saturday, Jan. 8 by the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County. According to an event announcement, the workshop’s purpose “is to help you understand the power of personal storytelling and see how it can encourage your listeners to act with equity and inclusion when dealing with people of differing cultures.”

