ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Rublev the latest to test positive for COVID after Abu Dhabi exhibition

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – World number five Andrey Rublev is the fifth player to test positive for COVID-19 after playing at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi this month. Spaniard Rafa Nadal, Canadian Denis Shapovalov, Switzerland’s Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and Tunisian Ons Jabeur all tested positive...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Novak Djokovic pulls out of Sydney event as doubts over Australian Open participation grow

World number one Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Cup as uncertainty over his participation in the Australian Open goes on.The Serbian, who has won at Melbourne Park on nine occasions, has repeatedly refused to say whether he has been vaccinated against coronavirus having previously expressed hesitancy over being jabbed.All players competing are required either to be vaccinated or to provide proof of medical exemption, but that will not be made public.Djokovic has pulled out of the 16-country team competition, which is due to get under way in Sydney on 1 January, and has been replaced by...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu’s improbable glory marks year of changing eras in tennis

Just 68 days separated the sight of Emma Raducanu breathing despairingly on Court One and covering her eyes in disbelief at Flushing Meadows, but it is hard to imagine another patch of time so improbably defiant. Long after the adrenaline stopped pumping and the blood dried from her knee, the heights she scaled as an 18-year-old this summer gone stands alone for its incredulity.The plain records could never quite explain the preposterousness of it all. Yes, Raducanu became the first qualifier to win in the Open era; the first woman in history to win a grand slam at just...
TENNIS
The Independent

England return to nets as work begins to save face in Ashes series

Ten England players returned to the MCG nets on what should have been day four of the Boxing Day Test, as work began on averting an Ashes whitewash that takes captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood down with it.A resounding defeat on the third morning in Melbourne saw English hopes of reclaiming the urn disappear in just 12 days of cricket and left Australia to fill their unexpectedly free afternoon to hold an impromptu party on the outfield.England retreated to the dressing room to commiserate and await the latest round of Covid-19 testing – the squad have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
Sports Illustrated

Almost Perfect

The world No. 1 made headlines in 2021 for losing his temper at the Olympics and declining vaccination. But, like him or not, Djokovic will soon be the most accomplished man in tennis.
TENNIS
The Independent

F1 urged not to change rules despite Lewis Hamilton heroics

Four-time world champion Alain Prost says he wants Formula 1 to remain “traditional” and for some rule changes to not be introduced.The F1 trialled sprint races in qualifying at three races in the 2021 season with Lewis Hamilton impressing at the Brazilian Grand Prix. The British star as he went from P20 to P5 in the 24-lap sprint race.The F1 are rolling out the sprints more widely in the 2022 season and Prost has voiced his concern.“I am completely against the reverse grid [idea], for sure,” Prost told the In The Fast Lane podcast. “Formula 1 should not accept...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Cameron Norrie prepared to be hunted rather than hunter as GB kick off 2022

Cameron Norrie knows he will be the hunted rather than the hunter as he prepares to lead Great Britain in their ATP Cup campaign to kick off 2022.Less than four weeks after the last season ended with Russia lifting the Davis Cup trophy, the tennis calendar kicks off again with a very similar event in Sydney.After exiting in the group stages of the inaugural competition in 2020, Britain did not qualify last year but Norrie’s unexpected rise to the verge of the top 10 means they are back in the field.Their campaign begins on Sunday with a rematch against Germany,...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#World Tennis Championship#Reuters#Spaniard#Canadian#Tunisian#Twitter#Russian#Atp Cup#Australian
The Independent

Olympics set off in new direction after surprise success Tokyo 2020

The build-up to Tokyo 2020 was overshadowed by whether it should go ahead at all, but such was its success that the Games may have changed the Olympics as we know it.It all played out 12 months late, without fans and against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. Only weeks before the opening ceremony there was still doubt over whether the Games would be on, be postponed or be cancelled altogether. The run-up was also steeped in controversy and scandal with a series of embarrassing resignations among organisers.The ceremony itself was snubbed by most global politicians and, down the street...
SPORTS
hot96.com

Soccer-Real Madrid quartet test positive for COVID-19

MADRID (Reuters) -Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Jr have tested positive for COVID-19, the club said in a statement on Wednesday. LaLiga has been on a short winter break since Real’s last match on Dec. 22 and the pacesetters are back in action on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

Tennis-Zverev sets sights on best season after strong finish in 2021

SYDNEY (Reuters) – German Alexander Zverev said he has matured enough to be able to build on his success and the world number three hopes to use the momentum from his strong finish in 2021 as a springboard for the best season of his career. Zverev won six titles...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Place
Mumbai
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia
hot96.com

Portugal cuts COVID-19 isolation from 10 days to seven

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal on Thursday cut the mandatory isolation period for people who test positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic from 10 days to seven, even as new infections hit record highs. The move, which also applies to high-risk contacts, came after health experts urged the government to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

Soccer-Inter head into 2022 as dominant force after year to remember

ROME (Reuters) – Inter Milan remain the team to beat in Italy heading into 2022 after a year in which they reclaimed the Serie A title and maintained their momentum under new management. Simone Inzaghi’s side have gathered momentum this season after a shaky start, finishing the year as...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ross Taylor to call time on glittering New Zealand career

Ross Taylor, New Zealand’s all-time leading run-scorer in Tests and one-day internationals, has announced he will bring the curtain down on his international career at the end of his country’s home summer.Taylor was first selected for the Black Caps in March 2006 and has gone on to amass 7,584 runs at an average of 44.87 in 110 Tests and a further 8,581 at 48.2 in 233 ODIs, while he has also featured in 102 Twenty20s.He fittingly struck the winning runs as New Zealand defeated India to be crowned World Test champions earlier this year and was also part of the...
WORLD
The Independent

Darker times lie ahead after year cricket would like to forget

Starting an annual review with the events of 16 November feels like opening a book somewhere near the end. But this was the day English cricket had more eyes and ears tuned to its frequency in 2021. A seminal moment in a challenging year for the summer game. It was on this date Azeem Rafiq sat in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee and reopened his scars, more than a year after going public with stories of abuse and institutional racism. The journey to this point had been tough, riddled with the usual snakepits whistleblowers must navigate...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ricky Ponting labels England the worst team he’s seen tour Australia

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has labelled England’s ragtag bunch the worst performing team to tour Down Under following their humbling Ashes campaign.Australia have guaranteed retention of the urn inside 12 days of cricket – England spent longer in quarantine before the start of the tour – as an innings-and-14-run win at Melbourne moved them into an unassailable 3-0 lead.The tourists’ collapse to 68 all out in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test was labelled “embarrassing” by a couple of former players and Ponting believes many of their batters are not up to scratch at the highest...
SPORTS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu withdraws from Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from this week’s Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne as she continues to recover from coronavirus.The US Open champion had been due to play in the Melbourne Summer Set as part of her preparations for her debut in the grand slam event.But the 19-year-old, who withdrew from an exhibition in Abu Dhabi last month after contracting the virus, said the first warm-up event had come too soon.Raducanu told organisers: “The timing to compete in the first Melbourne event this week is too soon for me, having just returned from isolation.”Raducanu received the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award whilst in isolation before Christmas, and was made an MBE in the New Year Honours List. Read More Jurgen Klopp confident Liverpool have plenty of time to catch Manchester CityDominic Calvert-Lewin return ‘massive’ for Everton, says Rafael BenitezAustralia hopeful of no further disruptions after squad’s negative Covid-19 tests
TENNIS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton taking a break from ‘toxic’ social media after Formula 1 title loss

Lewis Hamilton’s brother Nicholas has revealed that the seven-time Formula champion is taking a break from “toxic” social media after Max Verstappen’s win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix secured the title this month.FIA Race Director Michael Masi’s decision to allow some lapped cars to un-lap themselves during the late safety car period caused by Nicholas Latifi’s shunt into the wall caused controversy as it essentially gifted the win and the championship to Verstappen, who had pitted for fresh soft tyres while Hamilton was on heavily-worn hards.Mercedes were furious, and formally protested the race result in a hearing...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy