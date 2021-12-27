ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Clarksville Police investigate deadly crash

By Nikki McGee
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and car on Tiny Town Road.

The crash happened at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Twelve Oaks Boulevard.

Westbound lanes of Tiny Town Road were shut down as fatal crash investigators processed the scene.

Police have not yet released any further details.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

