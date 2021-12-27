Clarksville Police investigate deadly crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and car on Tiny Town Road.

The crash happened at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Twelve Oaks Boulevard.

Westbound lanes of Tiny Town Road were shut down as fatal crash investigators processed the scene.

Police have not yet released any further details.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

