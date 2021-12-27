ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jokic’s 26 points, 22 rebounds rally Nuggets past Clippers

By Associated Press
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSLKT_0dWU3vt500

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 22 rebounds, rallying Denver past the Los Angeles Clippers 103-100 after the Nuggets blew a 17-point lead.

Brandon Boston Jr. took the Clippers’ final shot but his potential tying 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer. Boston and Eric Bledsoe led the Clippers with 18 points each. Bledsoe had 10 assists.

Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Will Barton finished with 17 points for Denver, which snapped a two-game skid.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Will Barton
denverstiffs.com

Highlights: Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets past Warriors behind game saving block

The Denver Nuggets were once up 24 points last night, that was until the Golden State Warriors made a ferocious second half comeback to tie the game in the final minute of regulation. Thanks to a timely bucket from Will Barton and a massive block from Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets were able to squeak out of Golden State victorious.
NBA
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#The Clippers#Ap#The Los Angeles Clippers#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Sports

LeBron James weighs in on retirement ahead of 37th birthday: 'I know I'm on the other side of the hill'

You wouldn't know LeBron James was in his 19th NBA season just by looking at the numbers. He's currently averaging 27.6 points per game for the Los Angeles Lakers—the most he's scored in a season since putting up 29.7 points per game for the 2009-10 Cleveland Cavaliers—and he's doing it with an effective field goal percentage of 58.6 percent, his highest total as a Laker. He's averaging more steals than he has since he left the Miami Heat and more blocks than he has since that first stint in Cleveland. If you didn't know any better, you'd say this is just another season of peak LeBron.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy