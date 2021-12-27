ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville High School's Holiday Hoopfest returns

By Alison Posey
Thomasville High's Holiday Hoopfest has been a staple in the Rose City for the last 25 years. This year's three day tournament kicks off Monday, and it features ten girls and boys teams from across south Georgia and the Big Bend.

For high school basketball fans, it's a chance to watch some really good basketball close to home.

"You get a chance to watch some quality basketball, especially over in Florida that we might not get a chance to play," said Bulldogs boys head coach Ben Tillman. "It's real special for the kids and the parents, because they don't have to travel as far to watch their kids play during the holidays. Also, if you have family in, it's so convenient for that to happen for them."

Games kick off Monday at 4:00, and continue through Wednesday.

GIRLS SCHEDULE

MONDAY
4:00 - BROOKS COUNTY VS. MITCHELL COUNTY
7:00 - SEMINOLE COUNTY VS. LEE COUNTY

TUESDAY
4:00 - MITCHELL COUNTY VS. LEE COUNTY
7:00 - BROOKS COUNTY VS. THOMASVILLE

WEDNESDAY
4:00 - SEMINOLE COUNTY VS. BROOKS COUNTY
7:00 - MONROE VS. THOMASVILLE

BOYS SCHEDULE
MONDAY
5:30 - CHILES VS. BROOKS COUNTY
8:30 - CAIRO VS. MILLER COUNTY

TUESDAY
5:30 - CAIRO VS. CHILES
8:30 - BROOKS COUNTY VS. THOMASVILLE

WEDNESDAY
5:30 - BROOKS COUNTY VS. MILLER COUNTY
8:30 - CHILES VS. THOMASVILLE

Comments / 1

