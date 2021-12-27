ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots’ best outplayed by Bills’ best, and then there was Isaiah McKenzie

By Chad Finn
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M1M9b_0dWU3LYH00
Mac Jones and the Patriots fell to the Bills on Sunday. AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Welcome to the Unconventional Review, an instant reaction to standouts, stats, and storylines from the Patriots’ most recent game . . .

It turns out the Bills weren’t broken by the Patriots’ 14-10 victory in Buffalo three weeks ago. From top to bottom, they were emboldened, and it showed up Sunday against a sloppy Patriots team that seemed to be playing uphill all day.

It wasn’t just the Bills’ best players that outplayed the Patriots’ best players Sunday in Buffalo’s 33-21 victory that changed the shape of the AFC East playoff race. At least one ascendant from the bottom of the depth chart did too.

Josh Allen threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 64 yards, reserve receiver Isaiah McKenzie torched the Patriots pass defense for 11 catches and 125 yards, and the Bills gained a measure of redemption and the top spot (after tiebreakers) in the division.

The Patriots played from behind from the Bills’ first possession. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones struggled again, finishing 14 of 32 for 145 yards and a pair of interceptions. Yet the Patriots, just as they did a week ago in the loss to the Colts, still had a chance late. But, in the recurring theme of the day, they couldn’t make a big play when they needed one, especially on defense.

Down, 26-21, midway through the fourth quarter, Allen air-mailed receiver Stefon Diggs, hitting Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson in the hands. But Jackson, who may have walked into the end zone with a pick-6 had his hands cooperated, couldn’t hold on. The Bills ended up marching for the clinching touchdown on the drive, while Jackson continues to remind us of Asante Samuel, in the good ways and the bad.

Some further thoughts, upon immediate review . . .

Three players who were worth watching

Damien Harris: It’s rather easy to identify the Patriots’ best player Sunday. After missing the Indianapolis game last week with a hamstring injury, Harris returned and ran for all three Patriot touchdowns — giving him 12 rushing TDs on the season — while gaining 103 yards on 18 carries, his fifth 100-yard game of the season. Harris carried six times for 48 yards on the Patriots’ first scoring drive, punctuating it with a 13-yard TD run to tie the score at 7. He started the Patriots’ second touchdown drive with a 31-yard run in the third quarter, and finished it with a 1-yard burst to make it 20-14, Bills. His third touchdown, a nifty 8-yard run midway through the fourth quarter, cut the Bills’ lead to 26-21. The performance belongs on the short list of the best of his career. He’s probably the only Patriot who can say that about Sunday.

Isaiah McKenzie: The fifth-year receiver came into the game with 7 catches for 38 yards all season. He ended it with the Patriots’ defense very tired of hearing his name. Seizing the opportunity given to him when teammates Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis ended up in COVID protocol and missed the game, McKenzie tormented the Patriots all day in hauling in 11 catches. He started early, converting a third and 7 on the Bills’ first possession and catching a touchdown pass on fourth and 2 to put the Bills up 7-0. He was even better in the second half, catching seven of his passes, including a 28-yarder on the first play of the fourth quarter. He also made a huge third-and-10 catch in the fourth quarter, picking up 17 yards to keep what would be the Bills’ game-icing scoring drive alive.

Devin Singletary: The Bills’ running back’s stats weren’t exceptional — he ran 12 times for 39 yards, and gained another 39 yards on five catches — but he helped set the tone with his physical play. He dragged Kyle Dugger for a first down early in the first quarter, then in the fourth quarter trucked Ja’Whaun Bentley on a 2-yard touchdown run.

Grievance of the game

One? I’m supposed to pick just one? We could have made this whole column out of grievances. How do you pick just one? There’s Christian Barmore’s encroachment penalty on fourth and 7 late in the second quarter that gave the Bills a fourth and 2 they converted en route to a touchdown and a 17-7 lead; taunting penalties on David Andrews and Trent Brown, veterans who should know officials are on high alert for that sort of stuff this season; the officials’ ineptitude in picking up a flag after the Bills’ Jerry Hughes hauled down Jones from behind while he was already out of bounds; and N’Keal Harry’s drop midway through the second, which he immediately followed up by making a casual effort to knock down a tipped ball, which ended up being picked off by Micah Hyde. You know what? I’m going with Harry. He’s the least instinctive player the Patriots have had in the Belichick era.

Matchup

Josh Allen vs. Patriots defense

The Bills’ quarterback isn’t winning the NFL Most Valuable Player award this season, but that sure was an MVP-level performance Sunday. How good was the Bills’ offense? Let’s put it this way: They gave their punter the day off. The Bills scored on six of seven full possessions, and should have scored on the seventh (Emmanuel Sanders dropped a pass in the end zone on fourth and 1). Allen has a rocket arm and more poise than he gets credit for, but what makes him such a tough matchup is his running ability. In the second quarter, he tore off a 25-yard run up the middle after Bentley vacated the area, and one of the more crucial plays late in the game occurred on the Bills’ final touchdown drive, when on fourth and 1 from the Patriots’ 33, he sprinted left and cut inside of Jamie Collins — a pretty decent athlete in his own right — to gain 8 yards and the first down. I’d say remind me to never underestimate him again, but I don’t think I need the reminder.

Three notes scribbled in the margin

Predicted score: Patriots 27, Bills 23

Final score: Bills 33, Patriots 21

Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne, normally two of the Patriots’ most reliable offensive players, combined for three catches for 42 yards on 10 targets. Neither had a reception until the fourth quarter … Then there’s Jonnu Smith, who didn’t have a touch or a target, but did manage to get called for a holding penalty that negated a 19-yard catch by Brandon Bolden … This rivalry demands a rubber match in January.

Comments / 0

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here’s What Josh Allen Got His Friends For Christmas

Well, it is good to be friends with Josh Allen, huh?. And when we say friends, we mean teammates. It is pretty cusomary for quarterbacks in the National Football Leauge to buy their offensive line or wide receivers gifts for Christmas or at the end of the year and it looks like Josh Allen got Stefon Diggs a good present this year.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Raleigh News & Observer

McKenzie’s unwavering self-confidence provides Bills a boost

Isaiah McKenzie has never lacked for confidence. He'll interrupt safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer’s post-practice news conferences by noting how they can’t defend him. And let’s not forget this past summer, when McKenzie playfully went to social media to concede his place as “the face of the franchise” to Josh Allen after the quarterback signed a six-year, $258 million contract extension.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Opinion: Comparing Isaiah McKenzie’s usage to Cole Beasley’s

I love ranking things. Tiering things is my preference, but comparing and contrasting things is a valuable mental exercise that forces you to make tough decision and illuminates your priorities and values. It’s not for someone with difficulty making decisions and it’s not for someone who struggles with conviction.
NFL
Buffalo News

Bills Mailbag: How much will Isaiah McKenzie be used moving forward?

Welcome to the first edition of the Bills Mailbag in 2022. Let’s jump right into your questions …. Ed Helinski asks: With Isaiah McKenzie’s performance against New England, how do the Bills keep him in the lineup, especially with Cole Beasley and Gabe Davis returning? Barring any injuries, how might this all play out with the Bills’ wide receivers?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Patriots#American Football#The Unconventional Review#Afc East
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chicago Bears soon may no longer be owned by Aaron Rodgers

The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers-Texans: George Kittle has a lot of confidence in Trey Lance but expects Jimmy Garoppolo to play

49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle joined 95.7 The Game on Wednesday and shared his thoughts on each quarterback heading into Sunday's matchup. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a right thumb injury that kept him off the practice field Wednesday, and his status for Sunday is in doubt. Per multiple reports, Garoppolo was hoping to test out the thumb on the practice field, but shortly after warming up he walked off the practice field.
NFL
FanSided

Ex-QB Lamar Jackson grits it out for Rams

After missing the last 2 games with an ankle injury, ex-Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Wednesday for the Ravens to prepare for a game against the Rams. The Louisville legend injured his ankle on Dec. 12th when the Ravens lost to a “sweater-party” to Cleveland. The question is whether or not he will suit up on Sunday.
NFL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy