Mcallen, TX

“There’s more activity going on everywhere,” Local EMS prepares for one of the busiest response days of the year

By Kaylee Olivas
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The New Year’s holiday is a time of celebration, but for Med-Care EMS, it’s a time for nonstop response.

Med-Care EMS B-shift Supervisor, Raul Torres said the New Year’s weekend is one of the busiest sets of days for medical emergency needs.

Med-Care EMS covers medical emergencies from Mission to Weslaco, typically receiving anywhere between 150 and 200 calls a day.

“There’s more activity going on everywhere, so a lot of traffic accidents with all the construction that’s going on, people are popping off fireworks too,” said Torres. He added that DWI collisions are also more common this holiday as well.

According to a press release sent by the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers made 615 DWI arrests between Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

“Buzzed driving is drunk driving. A lot of times they’re not able to gauge that and they get behind the wheel and cause injury to others,” said Torres.

Med-Care EMS also receives an increased volume of calls from residents who admit to being depressed and wanting to hurt either themselves or others, according to Torres.

Regardless of the medical emergency, each Med-Care EMS unit is fully equipped to handle anything. “It can go anywhere from palliative care all the way up to very invasive procedures,” Torres said.

Although able to provide a multitude of services to patients, Torres has seen patients choose to not make the call earlier due to the lack of insurance or the assumed cost.

According to DrFirst’s “Holiday Emergency Survey” sent in a press release, 26% of Americans reported needing to call for help during the holidays, yet 30% are less likely to call EMS or be treated by a hospital.

Torres commented that if someone is feeling like they’re having a medical emergency to call for help because the earlier the call comes through the better the outcome. He added that calling earlier also is more cost-effective, allows for a less invasive procedure, and “possibly the less time you’ll be at a hospital.”

When Med-Care EMS is dispatched to a medical emergency and a patient is lacking payment, they cannot refuse service.

