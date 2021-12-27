ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Remembering Desmond Tutu's impact over the decades

WRAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemembering Desmond Tutu's impact over the decades. While most men knew...

www.wral.com

The US Sun

Who is Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s wife?

SOUTH African archbishop and anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu, has passed away at the age of 90. Tutu is survived by his wife, Nomalizo Leah Shenxane, and four children. Tutu, often known as "the Arch," was a primary voice in South Africa. He urged the government to end apartheid and supported...
WORLD
Variety

How Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s Belief in the Healing Power of Forgiveness Inspired ‘Mass’ (Guest Column)

I’m not sure when I first learned about Archbishop Desmond Tutu, but I know exactly when I first saw him. I mean, really saw him. I was in college watching a documentary called “A Long Night’s Journey Into Day.” It told the story of four amnesty hearings during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in post apartheid South Africa. About 15 minutes into the film, a sweet old man, possibly diminutive but for the authority of his gentleness, appeared in an interview. He said, “This process is not about pillorying anybody. It’s not about prosecuting anybody. It’s ultimately about getting the truth...
RELIGION
Gazette

Reaction to the death of South Africa's Desmond Tutu

(Reuters) -South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a veteran of the struggle against white minority rule and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, died on Sunday aged 90. Following are reactions to his death. PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA. "The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation's...
WORLD
State
New York State
Hello Magazine

The Queen and royals reveal sadness over death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

The Queen and royal family have expressed their deep sadness at the death of anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who has sadly passed away aged 90. Archbishop Tutu, who won the Nobel Peace prize in 1984 for his part in helping to end the apartheid system in South Africa, died on Boxing Day.
CELEBRITIES
Wenatchee World

A timeline of Desmond Tutu's life

A timeline of Tutu’s life 1931: Desmond Tutu is born in Klerksdorp, a town around 105 miles to the west of Johannesburg. 1948: The white National Party launches apartheid in the run-up to 1948 national elections. It wins popular support among white voters who want to maintain their dominance over the Black majority. 1955: Tutu begins teaching at a high school in Johannesburg where his father is headmaster. 1958: Tutu joins the priesthood. 1962: Tutu moves to Britain to study theology at King’s College London. 1966: Tutu moves back to South Africa and begins making his views against apartheid known. 1980: Tutu leads a delegation of church leaders to Prime Minister PW Botha, urging him to end apartheid. Although nothing comes of the meeting it is a historical moment where a Black leader confronts a senior white government official. 1984: Tutu is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to bring about the end of white minority rule. 1985: Tutu publicly endorses an economic boycott of South Africa and civil disobedience as a way to dismantle apartheid. 1990: State President FW de Klerk unbans the African National Congress (ANC) and announces plans to release Nelson Mandela from prison. 1991: Apartheid laws and racist restrictions are repealed and power-sharing talks start between the state and 16 anti-apartheid groups. 1994: After Mandela sweeps to power at the helm of the ANC in the country’s first democratic elections, Tutu coins the term “Rainbow Nation” to describe the coming together of various races in post-apartheid South Africa. 1994: Mandela asks Tutu to chair the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that was set up to listen to, record and in some cases grant amnesty to perpetrators of human right violations under apartheid. 1996: Tutu retires from the church to focus solely on the commission. He continues his activism, advocating for equality and reconciliation and is later named Archbishop Emeritus. 2013: Dubbed “the moral compass of the nation,” Tutu declares his support for gay rights, saying he would never “worship a God who is homophobic.” Dec. 26, 2021: Tutu dies in Cape Town, aged 90.
CELEBRITIES
wuft.org

Remembering Desmund Tutu’s life and legacy

Former Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, died Sunday at 90. Tutu’s passionate voice helped end South Africa’s brutal apartheid regime. World leaders and people around the globe mourned his death and praised the legacy he left behind, including his more recent work as an activist for racial justice and LGBT rights. NewsHour Special Correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault joins.
WORLD
Newsday

Desmond Tutu's faith and grit

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 90, of South Africa, who died Sunday in Cape Town, showed the courage of a true peacemaker. Clad in his trademark purple robe, he ran one day in 1985 to protect a man about to be burned on the makeshift pyre of a blazing automobile by an excited mob. The targeted Black man was said to have collaborated with white authorities enforcing the explicitly racist laws then in force.
SOCIETY
Person
Desmond Tutu
WRAL

Mourners pay tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu as his body lies in state

CNN — Mourners flocked to St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday to pay their respects to anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu as he lay in state in a simple pine coffin. The coffin was the "cheapest available" at the request of the Nobel Peace Prize winner and...
WORLD
AFP

S. Africa's 'rainbow people' pay respects to Desmond Tutu

South Africans streamed into Cape Town's cathedral on Thursday to pay their last respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the globally venerated anti-apartheid icon, whose body lay in a modest pine coffin. Six Anglican clerics carried the coffin into St George's Cathedral, where the Nobel Peace laureate once railed against white rule and was formerly archbishop. A small bouquet of carnations lay atop the simple coffin, in line with wishes for modesty expressed by the much-loved rights advocate. In sharp contrast, typical funerals in South Africa are elaborate, expensive affairs.
SOCIETY
TIME

A Fearless Beacon of Moral Justice: Remembering Desmond Tutu

On the day Nelson Mandela was released from prison in February of 1990, he walked out of the gates of Victor Verster prison in Cape Town and was surprised by the crowds of people. After striding out and giving the clenched fist salute, he got into a car to go to the Grand Parade in Cape Town where he was scheduled to give his first speech as a free man. But the driver was upset by the crowds and panicked, and then started driving wildly. Twenty minutes later, with the eyes of the world upon him, and a 100,000 people waiting to hear him, the planet’s most famous freedom fighter was lost. .
OBITUARIES
Daily Montanan

Why Desmond Tutu matters more than ever

One day after Christmas – in an event that seems particularly on-brand for 2021 – the world lost one of its living saints, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, whose work in South Africa helped bring about the peaceful dismantling of the institutionally racist apartheid. What would be even more tragic than his death is if we also […] The post Why Desmond Tutu matters more than ever appeared first on Daily Montanan.
SOCIETY
#The Desmond Tutu Center
AFP

Tutu remembered at Cape Town interfaith tribute

An interfaith, musical memorial to South Africa's revered anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu had a rabbi and a monk dancing in their seats on Wednesday as Cape Town said farewell to its first black Anglican Archbishop. The Cape Town-born Grammy nominated Butler, who flew in from Los Angeles and whose music was popular during the apartheid struggle, had some in the audience -- including a rabbi and a Buddhist monk -- dancing in their seats.
WORLD
TIME

A Clenched Fist and an Open Hand: Lessons Learned from Desmond Tutu

I know “the Reverend and the rock star” sounds like the start of a joke, not the description of a friendship. Improbable as it was, Desmond Tutu , who died on Dec. 26, and I did have a friendship, and it’s been one of the blessings of my life. Not just to know him, but to have the chance to learn from him, to take inspiration from him, and to try to get a grip of the radical Christianity he preached even, at times, against the orthodoxy of his own church.
RELIGION
The Independent

Requiem praise for South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu

A funeral service is underway in Cape Town South Africa, for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning equality activist who was revered in Africa for his role in ending apartheid. “When we were in the dark, he brought light,” Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby the head of the worldwide Anglican church, said in a video message shown at a requiem Mass celebrated in Tutu's honor Saturday at St. George's Cathedral.“For me to praise him is like a mouse giving tribute to an elephant,” Welby said. “South Africa has given us extraordinary examples of towering leaders...
SOUTH AFRICA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

Desmond Tutu: State funeral in Cape Town for anti-apartheid veteran

Desmond Tutu will be buried on Saturday during an official state funeral in South Africa.The “moral giant” of the anti-apartheid struggle will be laid to rest in St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, where he so often preached against racial injustice.The Anglican archbishop died on Sunday, aged 90. His body has lain in state in the cathedral ahead of Saturday’s service, where South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaposa, is expected to deliver the main eulogy.Following the ceremony and a requiem mass, Tutu’s remains will be cremated and buried behind the pulpit from which he had denounced bigotry and racial tyranny.Tutu...
SOUTH AFRICA
wgbh.org

Desmond Tutu's legacy lives on in Boston

In 1999, guests arriving at the wedding of Stewart Ting Chong and Marsha Minasian at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Hingham were surprised to find none other than Archbishop Desmond Tutu officiating. But the groom and the Nobel Peace Prize winning nonviolent activist had a shared history. Ting Chong,...
BOSTON, MA
AFP

Tutu's body lies in state for second day in S.Africa

The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu lay in state on Friday for a second day, giving South Africans a final chance to pay tribute on the eve of his funeral. South Africa is marking a week of mourning for Tutu, with the country's multi-coloured flag flying at half-mast nationwide and ceremonies taking place every day until the funeral.
SOUTH AFRICA
amherstindy.org

Recalling Desmond Tutu’s Visit To Amherst

The world mourns the passing of South African clergyman Desmond Tutu who died on December 26 at the age of 90. Archbishop Tutu worked tirelessly to bring a peaceful end to apartheid in his home country. For his pursuit of “a democratic and just society without racial divisions” he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1984.
AMHERST, MA

