Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Unfair Game

By Mary Littlejohn
TV Fanatic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite-knuckled and holding our collective breath, Dexter took us for a ride. In an already superb season, Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 8 has got to be one of the most streamlined episodes thus far. It was focused, well-paced, and unrelentingly suspenseful. There's no time to waste now....

goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Upset Over This Episode News

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i fans, it’s time to come up with new Monday night plans — at least, for the foreseeable future. Since their premieres in mid-September, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have been airing new episodes back-to-back for a total of nine weeks. During that time, the hit CBS dramas have taken two joint breaks. Now with the holiday season in full swing, it’s time for another one.
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Midseason Premiere Spoilers: Will the Truth Come Out?

It's an exciting time to be a fan of CBS-turned-Paramount+ original SEAL Team. Fans were left on quite the cliffhanger earlier this month when SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 10 wrapped with Clay confronting Jason about his memory. The best friends were pulled apart, and it seems like the drama...
Vulture

Dexter: New Blood Recap: The View From the Cheap Seats

If, on average, each episode of a TV show is only truly interesting for roughly 15 minutes out of the allotted 45, then what does that say about the show as a whole? In the case of New Blood, and definitely in the case of this most recent episode, it’s starting to feel like we’ve spent a lot of the runtime waiting for something good to happen. And while it’s undeniable at this point that the good stuff is few and far between, when it does roll around, the wow factor of it makes the episode feel worth it. But if, week after week, we spend 30 minutes struggling to maintain interest, just for those sporadic moments of excitement where Harrison shows his dark side or Dexter/Jim reverts back to his old Dexter ways, then is it really worth the time spent? Should we maybe just wait for the brief fan-made YouTube video of all the best Harrison and Dexter moments that could be called in as evidence for why this show was green-lit in the first place?
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 8: Unfair Game

With only a few episodes left, the stakes are at an all-time high on Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 8, “Unfair Game.”. After being caught off guard at the end of Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 7, Dexter now has to fight for his life. Meanwhile, Harrison is spending more time with Kurt Caldwell, and Angela has some new suspicions.
TV Fanatic

Claws Season 4 Episode 3

Claws Season 4 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Popculture

'Dexter' Villain Returns for New Scene in Latest 'New Blood' Episode

Dexter Morgan has taken out his fair share of foes over the years, but Michael C. Hall's titular serial killer typically doesn't have to tangle with them after their deaths. While their fate isn't reversed in Dexter: New Blood, one serial killer is still haunting Dexter's life. So much so, that the actor behind the infamous foe filmed a new scene for Sunday's episode. Spoilers ahead for Dexter: New Blood Episode 7, "Skin of Her Teeth." (To watch the show for yourself each Sunday, you can get a free trial to Showtime here.)
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1: The problem with Bay Harbor Butcher twist

As we get closer to the end of Dexter: New Blood season 1, it’s obvious there is a lot going on here. Dexter and Harrison both have to contend with the threat of Kurt Caldwell, but there’s another threat lurking underneath the surface in Angela Bishop. What’s going...
Deadline

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Hits Season High Ratings, Premiere’s Viewership Rises To 8.2 Million

The latest, seventh episode of Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood drew a season best 2.34 million total viewers across all platforms on Sunday, Dec. 19. That was the biggest total Sunday audience for a Showtime series telecast since the Shameless Season 8 premiere Nov.5, 2017 (2.4 million) Dexter: New Blood already has become Showtime’s biggest series debut ever on streaming in premiere week viewership, shattering all Showtime OTT sign-up and viewership records. The limited series’ premiere, which stands as Showtime’s most-watched drama debut of all time and as the most watched scripted drama season premiere telecast among all premium networks in 2021...
Vulture

Dexter: New Blood Recap: It Feels Good to Be Bad

Since the very first episode of New Blood, I’ve been rooting for the death of Dexter Morgan. Looking back at the span of the fictional life of this character, he’s had a good run. He survived a bloody and traumatic childhood. He was taught a code to give a purpose to his murderous inclinations. He made an interesting and lucrative career for himself. He was, at times, a good brother and, at times, a good partner. He resurfaced the Miami Beach seafloor with the bodies of hundreds of evildoers. And he brought a son into this world, Harrison, whom he is just now letting into his life not out of guilt but out of love. The only place he has to go from here is his grave. His real grave this time, not another fake-out do-over where he pops up in a new city under a different name. The only possible outcome for New Blood that will leave fans with the sense of this all having been worth something is for this character to die and make way for something new in the form of his progeny. And I’d be comfortable at this point in placing a wager on that very thing taking place in episode ten. But what will that look like for Harrison, who has come all this way to suffer so much? Just as he’s starting to get that father figure he’s been desperately seeking out his whole young life, what will it do to his emotional psyche to lose it all over again? I think we’re about to find out.
