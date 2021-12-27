Keanu Reeves Has Met With Marvel About Joining The MCU

Of all the reboots or reimaginings or sequels that have sought to capitalize on my millennial childhood, I think I’m most excited for the return of The Matrix, a series which has only gotten to be better as I’ve rewatched and reassessed it over the years. Surely there are myriad reasons to be hopeful of a successful return: Lana Wachowski, the writer/director who helmed the original along with her sister Lilly, is responsible for movies that have never done less than swing for the fences. The trailers hint that it may in effect be about reboots, which is the kind of meta, figurative weirdness that fits into the story of the Matrix completely literally. The movie looks as if it has plenty of cool stuff to do for newcomers Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, actors who it’s always great to see. Crucially, it looks like it is treating Carrie Anne-Moss’ return as Trinity as a major asset, promising that we will see her SCREAM LOUD ENOUGH TO BLUR REALITY and BEAT THE SHIT OUT OF PEOPLE.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO