Sunday was an amazing day for THICC SIX big-man touchdowns!

There are all kinds of great things about football, but I think we can all agree that nothing about the game warms the heart like an offensive lineman scoring a touchdown. It’s when the game’s most anonymous citizens get their moment in the spotlight to show their great hands and sneaky athleticism.

As a longtime connoisseur of such plays, I was proud to detail all seven THICC SIX touchdowns in the 2019 season. That was unquestionably a banner season for the big guys, but Week 16 of the 2021 season brought a Big Man Touchdown avalanche the likes of which we may never have seen before. There were three such touchdowns on Sunday alone, which means that the NFL is on to the idea that these touchdowns should happen far more often.

We are proud to detail each one, as we always do at Touchdown Wire.

Jets offensive tackle Conor McDermott

(Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Jets are in the throes of a major rebuild, and as such, the roster is relatively bereft of talent when everyone’s on the field. As the team was ransacked by recent COVID outbreaks that extended to head coach Robert Saleh, it was up to the available coaches and players to get creative in their game against the Jaguars in what turned out to be a 26-21 win. So, quarterback Zach Wilson rumbled for a 52-yard first-quarter touchdown, Braxton Berrios returned a kick 102 yards for another score, and with 9:16 left in the game, Wilson hit tackle Conor McDermott for a one-yard touchdown — the first reception of McDermott’s NFL career.

“That was probably the highlight of my entire life so far, that touchdown pass,” Wilson said after the game. “The funny part was we put the play in in practice and the O-line gives me crap for never throwing it to them. We’ve had the play, my read goes to the flat to the right and then you look back to the left for the other two guys. I threw it to ‘Derm’ two times in practice just joking around: ‘Hey, that’d be funny if he caught it,’ whatever. It’s not even part of the read.

“I just see this big dude with his hands in the air in the back of the end zone with nobody around him. I’m just like, ‘Oh my gosh, should I throw it to him? Is this happening? This is exactly what we talked about – what happens if I scramble and he’s open?’ The dude made an awesome catch coming down with it. But that was probably one of the (most fun) moments of my college, NFL, high school, whatever, career to hit that one right there. It was awesome. I thought that was fun.”

McDermott seemed ready for the experience.

“When I was running and realized no one was on me, it was just exciting,” he said. “I was like: ‘I’m catching this.’ I saw [Wilson] scrambling and then started waving. Then right when he pulled up, made eye contact. I saw the ball and just grabbed it. My old tight end skills from high school came out.”

Running back Michael Carter was impressed, but wanted even more at the same time.

“It’s funny because, whenever we run that play in practice, we throw it to the lineman to see if he can catch it, but then he did it the game,” Carter said. “I was like, ‘Oh man, we did it. We did it.’ And I thought he caught it one-handed, but he caught it with two. If he would’ve caught one-handed, he probably would’ve been like bigger than Odell [Beckham Jr.], but good thing he caught it with two.”

Jaguars offensive tackle Will Richardson recovered a Trevor Lawrence fumble for a touchdown in the same game, making this the first game in NFL history, going back to at least 1950, with two THICC SIXes in the same contest.

Trevor Lawrence fumble turns into Jags TD for 306-pound Will Richardson Jr.

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson

(Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)

The Eagles’ three-time Pro Bowler has been one of the game’s best right tackles for a very long time, but he had never caught a pass in his professional career — until Philly’s 34-10 win over the Giants on Sunday. The Eagles were already rolling over Big Blue, 20-3, when Jalen Hurts hit Johnson for this five-yard touchdown pass with 11:43 left in the game.

“East Texas,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said after the game, when asked if this play call had a specific name. “Some of those gadgety ones, you don’t try to name everything because it’s hard to name it all. So, you kind of come up with a specialized name and Lane’s from East Texas, so that’s what we called it.

“But we had a lot of confidence in the play because of the way we practiced this week. Just confidence in Lane. I mean, Lane is a phenomenal football player. I don’t agree that’s he’s not in the Pro Bowl. I think you got a chance to have a guy who is going to be a first or second team all pro and not in the Pro Bowl, so it was great to be able to get him a touchdown.

“He just deserves so much more credit than he’s getting. This guy is just — I’ve never been around an offensive tackle as talented as this guy. Like he could play tight end if he wanted. You should see him throw the football. This guy is so immensely talented, and I just got so much respect for him. It’s always great when you can reward guys that don’t get in the end zone with a touchdown like that. I think it was his first touchdown since high school. I’m sure he scored a lot of them in high school because the guy is just a stud. Just so happy that he’s anchoring our offensive line and look forward to the accolades that he’s going to get because he deserves them.”

Hurts very much enjoyed the call, and the result — especially given Johnson’s Pro Bowl snub this week.

“I’ll just say this – I know Lane is young. Whoever votes they motivate him. He’s very motivated all week by not making the Pro Bowl. I’m happy he got him one. We exchanged jerseys after the game actually because I’ve never thrown a touchdown to an offensive tackle. But he’s a freak athlete. I’ve never thrown a touchdown to an offensive tackle and I gave my jersey, signed it, gave it to him, and he gives me his jersey and leaves it in my locker.

“And he wrote on there: When I caught that ball I didn’t know what to think. All I could think was, ‘What you know about them Texan boys?’ It’s so much fun to see him out there making plays like that and obviously playing at such a high level like he has all year at tackle. I know he may not be in the Pro Bowl, but he better be First-Team All-Pro for the player he is.”

As for Johnson, his only disappointment was his vertical ability after the score.

“I knew that we were going to run it if we were ahead. We had this play for a few years, or at least I’ve had it a couple times but we were always down. My job is to block the [defensive] end and then try to create some separation. I don’t know who was behind me. I know Jalen whizzed that thing in there. What was worrying me was that I was wearing those thumb guards that are all like plastic, so I can’t really bend my thumb. I’m just glad I caught it and after that, I tried to do a Lambeau Leap, but I guess our gates are pretty tall.”

Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

The Cowboys ran it all the way up against the Washington Football Team in the first half of their Sunday night game, leading to more than a bit of frustration on the part of Washington’s defense… and specifically defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

But while Washington’s big guys were Kung-Fu fighting, Dallas offensive tackle Terence Steele was making a bit of franchise history with this one-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott with 2:31 left in the second quarter.

Steele, the second-year man from Texas Tech, had never caught an NFL pass before.

The Cowboys also had a (lowercase) thicc-six from defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, on this 40-yard interception return of a Taylor Heinicke pass. It’s an impressive play, but it’s a lowercase achievement, because at 265 pounds, Lawrence isn’t even close to our THICC SIX guidelines, which stipulate that the recipient of the football must weigh at least 300 pounds.

Pick-six? Impressively so. THICC SIX? Not quite.

Nonetheless, kudos to Mr. Lawrence for getting in on the action.