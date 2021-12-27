GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn extend rally on South America weather concerns

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday, pressured by forecasts for winter storms in key growing areas of the U.S. Plains that are expected to provide a much-needed boost to soil moisture, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled down 9 cents at $7.70-3/4 a bushel. * The contract found technical support at its 100-day moving average. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery was off 12-1/4 cents at $8.00-1/2 a bushel while MGEX March spring wheat was down 11-3/4 cents at $9.79-3/4 a bushel. * On a continuous basis, the front-month MGEX contract hit its lowest since Oct. 21. * The most-active soft red winter wheat contract rose 20.3% in 2021, its fifth straight yearly gain and its biggest since 2010. * Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat, which can be sourced from optional origins. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
