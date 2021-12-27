ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, corn extend rally on South America weather concerns

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans and corn extended gains on Monday to hit multi-month highs, as unfavourable dryness and heat in South America stoked supply worries, while wheat inched lower after a six-session winning streak. Soy and corn crop harvests this season are expected to be smaller...

www.agriculture.com

dallassun.com

Major North American oil producer to end crude exports

Mexico will suspend crude oil exports in two years in a bid to focus on domestic self-sufficiency, various media have reported. The move is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to increase local fuel production to reduce dependence on imported fuels. The export phase-out announcement was made by...
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 2-4 cents, corn steady-down 2 cents, wheat mixed

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Wheat underpinned by recent flurry of activity on the export market. But some end-of-year profit-taking, position squaring expected with most-active contract on track for yearly gain of 21.4%. * Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 2-3/4 cents at $7.77 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 1 cent higher at $8.13-1/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was up 3-3/4 cents $9.95-1/4 a bushel. CORN - Steady to down 2 cents per bushel * Follow-through selling expected in corn after Thursday's sharp decline. * Corn futures have risen 23.0% this year. * Traders watching to see if benchmark CBOT March corn can hold support at its 20-day moving average. The contract has not closed below that key technical point since Dec. 2. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 1/2 cent at $5.95-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Bargain-hunting, technical buying expected in soybeans after market notched its biggest daily decline since Oct. 12 on Thursday. Gains seen limited by big crop expectations in South America. * Soybean futures have risen 1.2% this year. * Benchmark CBOT March soybeans found support overnight at their 10-day moving average. * March soybeans last traded up 2 cents at $13.40-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat and corn up over 20% in 2021, soybeans edge to third year of gains

(Recasts, updates with U.S. trading, adds analyst comment, adds CHICAGO to dateline) CHICAGO/SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures were set to post yearly gains, with strong demand and supply constraints in some key production areas of the globe underpinning the markets throughout 2021. Corn futures,...
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures fall on Plains weather forecast

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday, pressured by forecasts for winter storms in key growing areas of the U.S. Plains that are expected to provide a much-needed boost to soil moisture, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled down 9 cents at $7.70-3/4 a bushel. * The contract found technical support at its 100-day moving average. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery was off 12-1/4 cents at $8.00-1/2 a bushel while MGEX March spring wheat was down 11-3/4 cents at $9.79-3/4 a bushel. * On a continuous basis, the front-month MGEX contract hit its lowest since Oct. 21. * The most-active soft red winter wheat contract rose 20.3% in 2021, its fifth straight yearly gain and its biggest since 2010. * Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat, which can be sourced from optional origins. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close firm on bargain buying

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed slightly on Friday, with traders noting some bargain hunting after the most-active contract notched its biggest decline since mid-October on Thursday. * South American crop prospects were in focus as traders waited for early harvest results from key export competitor Brazil. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract found support at its 10-day moving average, a level it has not dipped below since Dec. 16. * CBOT March soybeans settled up 3/4 cent at $13.39-1/4 a bushel. * For the year, soybean futures were up 2.2%, their third straight annual gain. * CBOT March soymeal futures were down $4.60 at $399.10 a ton and CBOT March soyoil was up 0.45 cent at 56.53 cents per lb. * March soyoil settled above its 30-day moving average but failed to hold support above its 40-day and 100-day moving averages after trading above those key technical points during the session. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 23% in 2021, lean hogs up 16%

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle and lean hog futures declined Friday on profit-taking but both markets recorded yearly advances, with hogs up nearly 16% for 2021 and live cattle up 23%, the biggest rise since 2014. In the cattle market on Friday, CME February live...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean, corn futures slide as Brazilian harvest begins

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell sharply on Thursday, as the harvest of a near-record crop started in top grain exporter Brazil and more rain fell in dry stretches of Parana than expected, traders said. Corn futures dropped for a second session on some profit-taking, even with...
investing.com

Soybeans, Corn, Wheat: Why Grain Markets Will Remain Strong In 2022

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Multi-year highs for soybeans, corn, and wheat in 2021. Chinese demand and the soybean-corn ratio support the oilseed. Weather is critical, but many signs point higher for the grains and oilseeds in 2022. Agricultural commodities feed the world. The United States is the...
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Wheat Halts Plunge; Corn, Soybeans Recover From Lows

In quiet and two-sided trade, wheat prices recovered from a three-day swoon, while corn was a bit higher. Soybeans and meal recovered, but finished near unchanged. Minneapolis wheat finished nearly 20 cents above the morning low. March corn closed up 3/4 cent per bushel and May corn was up 2...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans ease, South American supply worry limits decline

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, though concern adverse weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their highest since August. Corn futures were up on technical buying, and wheat futures rose after a more than 2% fall in the...
Agriculture Online

Few deliveries expected against CBOT January soy futures

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures should be light on Friday, the first notice day, traders and analysts said on Thursday. Estimates of CBOT January soybean deliveries ranged mostly from zero to 500 contracts, although one broker said deliveries could reach 1,000...
Agriculture Online

Record Brazilian soybean crop pressures prices

That was the question from a young Illinois customer at my recent seminar. I gave my usual response: “Sure ... in my lifetime or yours!”. But seriously, it is a fair question. This was another very volatile year in the grain markets. Rallies increased corn prices $3 a bushel and soybeans $6 per bushel before moving sharply lower by harvest.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Wheat Futures Higher; Soybeans Lower

Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 4 to 6 cents lower; wheat futures are 5 to 6 cents higher. Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday with trade bouncing back from early weakness but unable to find much fresh buying. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range for the balance of the year with production up 8,000 barrels per day (bpd) on the weekly report; stocks down 29,000 barrels.
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures rise on supply concerns

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures climbed on Wednesday, as cash cattle prices firmed on concerns around meat supplies to meet anticipated demand going into next year, traders said. Cattle futures ended higher, as beef carcass cutout prices continued to firm and cash cattle traded higher,...
stjosephpost.com

U of Illinois sees higher corn and soybean break-even prices

The University of Illinois’ Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics set its corn and soybean break-even prices for 2022. Break-even prices farmers need to reach to cover their total cost of production are projected at $4.73 a bushel for corn and $11.06 a bushel for soybeans. These break-even prices are quite high compared to historical levels.
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Jan. 12-18

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Jan. 12-18, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Jan 12-18 - tax 98.2 86.2 67.7 - indicative price 340.4 308.2 281.8 Dec 29-Jan 11 - tax 94.9 83.5 69.0 - indicative price 335.6 304.4 283.6 Dec 22-28 - tax 94.0 84.8 55.0 - indicative price 334.3 306.2 263.6 Dec 15-21 - tax 91.0 78.7 54.4 - indicative price 330.1 297.5 262.8 Dec 8-14 - tax 84.9 75.1 54.3 - indicative price 321.3 292.3 262.7 Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
Agriculture Online

Is the soybean market overbought, analyst asks

While the South American soybean crop is seen as too dry, the soybean complex is seen as overbought. With the slow volume of trade and an extreme technical overbought condition, the reversal yesterday might be enough to bring some short-term selling pressure. The two-week outlook for southern Brazil and Argentina still shows some scattered rains but mostly well below-normal precipitation.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Wheat Markets Tumble Again; Soybeans, Corn Correct

All three major ag commodities opened higher, but only soybean meal was able to stay in the green, making a new high for the move, before closing with a modest gain. Wheat markets plummeted again, led by Kansas City, which has now plunged more than 50 cents from Monday’s high. Corn fell hard as the market had become overdone.
Agriculture Online

China commodity futures set for 2022 breather after turbulent year

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's commodities markets suffered through a turbulent year in 2021 as an energy crunch https://www.reuters.com/world/china/what-is-behind-chinas-power-crunch-2... and subsequent government intervention https://www.reuters.com/article/china-commodities-intervention-idAFL4N2R... roiled the prices of products from thermal coal to urea, whipsawing them from record highs to monthly lows in weeks. Still, the market is broadly...
