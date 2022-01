After achieving breakout success, Among Us was able to end up on Switch just before the end of 2020. What you may not know is how quickly the port came together. During the BIG Festival earlier this year, Robot Teddy’s Gwen Foster offered some insight into how the Switch version of Among Us came to be. Innersloth developed the game originally, but Robot Teddy was brought in around September 2020 to assist the studio in a number of different areas. That included finding the right partners for console development.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO