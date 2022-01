Joel Embiid got some revenge on Kevin Durant on Thursday night. Embiid had 34 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 win over the Nets in Brooklyn. Kevin Durant had 33 in the loss. Embiid and Durant are stars for their teams and among the best players in the NBA. The two men went back and forth with trash talk in the game, and that continued afterward.

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO