"Every gift God freely gives us is good and perfect, streaming down from the Father of lights, who shines from the heavens with no hidden shadow or darkness." James 1:17 (TPT) Christmas means the celebration of Christ. God sent Jesus to all of us living in a dark world. His message to us today and always is “peace on earth, goodwill to all men.” The Lord wills only good and perfect gifts for us. His heart never harms us. He is the Father of lights. In the northern hemisphere, amid the darkest time of the year, we celebrate the Light of the world, Jesus.

