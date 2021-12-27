ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Hands Out Stacks Of Christmas Cash To Unsuspecting Canadians

By Kyle Eustice
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto, Canada – Drake was evidently in the holiday spirit over Christmas weekend and wanted to spread some of his wealth around his hometown of Toronto. On Saturday (December 25), a video of the 6 God handing out a giant stack of Canadian cash from the back of a Mercedes Maybach...

