Thunder Get Revenge Over Pelicans with Late-Game Surge

Oklahoma City continued its recent trend of games coming down to the wire Sunday night against the Pelicans. OKC rode a hot start and a gutsy finish to come away victorious, as they beat New Orleans 117-112.

The Thunder opened up with a dominant first quarter. OKC played stifling defense and the bench was able to come in and extend the lead.

Sparking the bench run was Kenrich Williams and Theo Maledon. Maledon was able to improve off of his time in the G League as he added 12 points. Williams continued to play impressive basketball contributing 10 points and five rebounds of his own.

Aaron Wiggins posted his most impressive performance of his young NBA career as the two-way wing poured in 24 points. He finished the night shooting 80% from the floor. Wiggins has displayed his potential as a 3-and-D wing on multiple occasions now, and tonight was a big step in the right direction.

The Thunder led at halftime 57-49 after holding off a late second quarter run from the Pelicans.

In the second half, OKC relied on star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to shoulder the offensive load. Gilgeous-Alexander had another monster scoring night finishing with 31 points. The Thunder guard also recorded his fifth straight game with four or more assists, ending with five on the night.

SGA was able to help on the defensive end too recording an impressive three blocks.

Josh Giddey had one the most interesting stat lines of the season, as the rookie guard didn’t record a point. He ended the night with 10 rebounds and 10 assists, though, making it yet another impressive performance. Giddey finds ways to impact the game even if his shot isn’t falling.

OKC closed the game out with an impressive fourth quarter. The Pelicans clawed all the way back and had cut the lead to just two points at the 6:38 mark. The Thunder have now won four of its last five games, marking one of the most impressive five game stretches of the season.

The Pelicans were led by Josh Hart who caught fire tonight. Hart poured in 29 points while shooting 59% from the floor. OKC had no answer to slow him down. Brandon Ingram only played eight minutes on the night after suffering an injury early on.

OKC looks to keep their recent stretch of wins going, as they travel to Sacramento as they square off against the Kings at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.