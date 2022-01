This is a step-by-step process that, frankly, is trimmed into segments of the day. As in, "Let's have a good meeting." And, "We really need to focus in on this practice." Then there's, "We're going to challenge each other in this conditioning session." The whole idea is to eliminate distractions, be where the feet are, and devote all concentration to that singular task. It's the Nick Sirianni Way and the 2021 Philadelphia Eagles have lived and breathed that mantra throughout an eventful season that continues on Sunday at FedEx Field against the Washington Football Team.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO