Japan’s Shionogi starts phase III clinical trial in Vietnam for Covid-19 vaccine

Novavax Inc said on Friday it had submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, with the company expecting to submit a formal request in one month. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey logged 40,786 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest since April, and the health minister warned that the Omicron variant had become dominant as Turks celebrated New Year’s Eve without restrictions. “Although there are no restrictions, we recommend that you act as if there...
ROME (Reuters) -Italy reported a record 144,243 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, following 126,888 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell slightly to 155 from 156. Italy has registered 137,402 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020, and has reported 6.125 million cases to...
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Commodity prices from energy and metals to agricultural products rebounded sharply in 2021, with power fuels leading the rally, driven by tight supplies and a strong economic recovery as COVID-19 vaccinations staved off widespread lockdowns. Global demand for commodities is expected to remain robust in 2022...
(Reuters) – More than 283.23 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,716,761 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
JERUSALEM, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Israel's Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP.O) said on Wednesday its Oravax Medical unit signed a deal with Vietnam's Tan Thanh Holdings for the pre-order of 10 million doses of its oral COVID-19 vaccine that is in clinical trials. The agreement gives Tan Thanh, a drug distributor, the...
Doctors in Israel began administering a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday as part of a trial study to determine if the extra shot can boost immunity against the virus. The trial study involving about 150 staffers at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv comes just days after a...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government on Tuesday mapped out a plan for releasing contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, including compensation standards for local industry and the compilation of a safety assessment report. Japan said in April it would discharge more than 1...
(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to ease a shortage of COVID-19 tests as the Omicron variant threatened to overwhelm hospitals and stifle travel plans as it spreads across the country this holiday week. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker...
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd said data from a Phase III clinical trial for its potential COVID-19 treatment proxalutamide in non-hospitalised patients did not meet statistical criteria in the interim analysis. Kintor said in a filing on Monday that it will seek authorities’ consent to amend...
(Reuters) – Oman will not allow employees in the public or private sectors to enter their workplace without a vaccination certificate that proves they are fully vaccinated, the health minister said in a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
BEIJING (Reuters) – CanSino Biologics Inc’s vaccine was 57.5% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 91.7% against severe disease four weeks or longer after one dose, while its protection appeared lower in older people, peer-reviewed results from a large trial showed. The single-shot Ad5-nCoV vaccine, which CanSinoBIO co-developed with...
One dose of Ad5-nCoV (Convidecia), a COVID-19 vaccine developed in China, is 57.5% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 91.7% effective against severe COVID-19 disease beginning 28 days postvaccination, according to a phase 3 randomised controlled trial published in The Lancet. The report indicates that Ad5-nCoV is safe, with no serious...
Biotechnology company Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) revealed that the first booster doses of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’s recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant, has been administered under the company’s ongoing PREVENT-19 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. The study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the heterologous or homologous third dose of the vaccine.
Indian company Bharat Biotech has filed an application with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking approval to commence Phase III clinical trial for its intranasal Covid-19 vaccine BBV154. This trial is intended to analyse the intranasal vaccine as a booster shot. The company currently makes Covaxin, a Covid-19...
HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group said on Thursday in its Wechat account that 91.7% of its national projects have resumed construction after three months of effort. Company Chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December, compared with...
ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece reported 40,560 COVID-19 cases on Friday, setting a new record high for the fourth successive day following a surge of cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Health authorities said 76 deaths had been reported on Friday. Greece introduced new restrictions this week, ordering bars, restaurants...
TOKYO (Reuters) – A 61-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a psychiatry clinic in the Japanese city of Osaka this month that killed 25 people died in hospital on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said. The man had previously been in critical condition. Police have said the fire broke...
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s service sector contracted for a third straight month in December as the volume of new orders shrank, while business confidence fell to its lowest level in more than a year, a business survey showed on Thursday. The Markit purchasing managers index (PMI) for the...
(Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group jump more than 8% on Tuesday in morning trade, after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in...
Comments / 0