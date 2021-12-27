ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Japan’s Shionogi starts phase III clinical trial in Vietnam for Covid-19 vaccine

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Shionogi & Co. Ltd announced on Monday that...

101 WIXX

Novavax submits data to U.S. FDA for COVID-19 vaccine

Novavax Inc said on Friday it had submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, with the company expecting to submit a formal request in one month. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
101 WIXX

Turkey’s COVID-19 cases spike above 40,000 as Omicron spreads

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey logged 40,786 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest since April, and the health minister warned that the Omicron variant had become dominant as Turks celebrated New Year’s Eve without restrictions. “Although there are no restrictions, we recommend that you act as if there...
WORLD
101 WIXX

Italy reports record 144,243 coronavirus cases, 155 deaths

ROME (Reuters) -Italy reported a record 144,243 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, following 126,888 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell slightly to 155 from 156. Italy has registered 137,402 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020, and has reported 6.125 million cases to...
WORLD
101 WIXX

LNG, coal lead 2021 commodities rally as markets eye COVID-19 for next move

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Commodity prices from energy and metals to agricultural products rebounded sharply in 2021, with power fuels leading the rally, driven by tight supplies and a strong economic recovery as COVID-19 vaccinations staved off widespread lockdowns. Global demand for commodities is expected to remain robust in 2022...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Trials#Reuters#Shionogi Co Ltd
101 WIXX

Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761

(Reuters) – More than 283.23 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,716,761​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
WORLD
Reuters

Israel's Oramed gets Vietnam pre-order for 10 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

JERUSALEM, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Israel's Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP.O) said on Wednesday its Oravax Medical unit signed a deal with Vietnam's Tan Thanh Holdings for the pre-order of 10 million doses of its oral COVID-19 vaccine that is in clinical trials. The agreement gives Tan Thanh, a drug distributor, the...
WORLD
buffalonynews.net

Israel Begins Clinical Trial of Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

Doctors in Israel began administering a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday as part of a trial study to determine if the extra shot can boost immunity against the virus. The trial study involving about 150 staffers at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv comes just days after a...
WORLD
101 WIXX

Japan maps out action plan for disposal of Fukushima water

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government on Tuesday mapped out a plan for releasing contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, including compensation standards for local industry and the compilation of a safety assessment report. Japan said in April it would discharge more than 1...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
101 WIXX

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to ease a shortage of COVID-19 tests as the Omicron variant threatened to overwhelm hospitals and stifle travel plans as it spreads across the country this holiday week. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Oman to require workers to have vaccination certificate -health minister

(Reuters) – Oman will not allow employees in the public or private sectors to enter their workplace without a vaccination certificate that proves they are fully vaccinated, the health minister said in a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Phase 3 trial reports one dose of Ad5-nCoV COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, including against severe disease

One dose of Ad5-nCoV (Convidecia), a COVID-19 vaccine developed in China, is 57.5% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 91.7% effective against severe COVID-19 disease beginning 28 days postvaccination, according to a phase 3 randomised controlled trial published in The Lancet. The report indicates that Ad5-nCoV is safe, with no serious...
PHARMACEUTICALS
smarteranalyst.com

Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 3 Trial Booster Study

Biotechnology company Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) revealed that the first booster doses of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’s recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant, has been administered under the company’s ongoing PREVENT-19 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. The study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the heterologous or homologous third dose of the vaccine.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Bharat Biotech seeks approval for Phase III intranasal Covid-19 vaccine trial

Indian company Bharat Biotech has filed an application with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking approval to commence Phase III clinical trial for its intranasal Covid-19 vaccine BBV154. This trial is intended to analyse the intranasal vaccine as a booster shot. The company currently makes Covaxin, a Covid-19...
HEALTH
101 WIXX

China Evergrande says construction resumes at 91.7% of projects

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group said on Thursday in its Wechat account that 91.7% of its national projects have resumed construction after three months of effort. Company Chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December, compared with...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

Greece reports new COVID-19 daily record, 76 deaths

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece reported 40,560 COVID-19 cases on Friday, setting a new record high for the fourth successive day following a surge of cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Health authorities said 76 deaths had been reported on Friday. Greece introduced new restrictions this week, ordering bars, restaurants...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Suspect in Japan clinic fire that killed 25 has died, NHK says

TOKYO (Reuters) – A 61-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a psychiatry clinic in the Japanese city of Osaka this month that killed 25 people died in hospital on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said. The man had previously been in critical condition. Police have said the fire broke...
PUBLIC SAFETY
101 WIXX

Russian services sector shrinks in December as COVID-19 takes toll – PMI

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s service sector contracted for a third straight month in December as the volume of new orders shrank, while business confidence fell to its lowest level in more than a year, a business survey showed on Thursday. The Markit purchasing managers index (PMI) for the...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Shares of China Evergrande jump on progress in resuming home deliveries

(Reuters) – Shares of China Evergrande Group jump more than 8% on Tuesday in morning trade, after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in...
ECONOMY

