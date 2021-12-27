ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platts coal report, Colombia FOB netbacks

stockxpo.com
 5 days ago

Hoping someone can help that gets the Platts daily/weekly coal...

stockxpo.com

dallassun.com

Major North American oil producer to end crude exports

Mexico will suspend crude oil exports in two years in a bid to focus on domestic self-sufficiency, various media have reported. The move is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to increase local fuel production to reduce dependence on imported fuels. The export phase-out announcement was made by...
resourceworld.com

Atico settles royalty dispute in Colombia

Atico Mining Corp. [ATY-TSXV, ATCMF-OTCQX] shares rallied Wednesday after the company said it has settled a dispute with the Colombian government over royalty payments related to its flagship El Roble copper-gold mine. The company said it continues to work towards renewing the title to the El Roble property claims that...
TravelDailyNews.com

Plus Ultra plans operations to Colombia and appoints APG Colombia as their online GSSA

Plus Ultra Lineas Aereas, a Spanish scheduled carrier serving a network of long-haul routes from Madrid’s Barajas airport, has chosen APG as its GSA in Colombia effective from February 1st 2022. Plus Ultra is planning to start online operations to Colombia from June 2022 connecting Madrid (Spain) with Bogotá...
wtaq.com

Colombia detects three cases of Omicron – gov’t

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s national health institute has identified three cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Monday. The cases were found in people living in the coastal cities of Cartagena and Santa Marta. Two of the people had visited the United States...
spectrumnews1.com

Russia evacuates 128 coal miners amid reports of a fire

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in Russia evacuated 128 coal miners Sunday from a mine in Siberia amid reports of a fire in one of its sections. The news comes weeks after a devastating blast in another Siberian coal mine killed 51 people. Emergency officials told Russia's Interfax news agency...
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
mining.com

Colombia’s third-quarter coal output grows 18.7%

Colombia’s third-quarter coal production rose 18.7% versus the same period in 2020, the ministry of mines and energy said on Friday, while forecasting that total coal production will close 2021 10% higher than in the previous year. The Andean country produced 12.9 million tonnes of coal in the three...
The Wild Hunt

Indigenous ceremonial centers destroyed in Colombia

The Wild Hunt is exclusively supported by readers like you. No advertising. No corporate sponsors. Your support helps us pay our writers and editors, as well as cover the bills the keep the lights on. We cover the community because of your generosity. Consider making a one-time donation - or become a monthly sustainer. Every amount helps. Thank you for reading The Wild Hunt!
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin is the most searched cryptocurrency in Colombia

• Bitcoin is among the top ten internet search options in Colombia. • The most globally traded cryptocurrency raises its price to over 2 percent. In Latin America, especially in Colombia, crypto adoption has increased greatly throughout 2021. A few days to saying goodbye to the vigorous year, reports indicate that Bitcoin has been one of Colombia’s main cryptos for virtual commerce.
simpleflying.com

Emirates And Etihad Set To Fly To Colombia

The UAE-based carriers Emirates and Etihad could land in Colombia in the near future, according to a statement provided by Aeronáutica Civil, the Colombian civil aviation authority. Flights could begin as frequently as daily, with capacity added once the routes had proven themselves. Colombia and the UAE strengthen their...
The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
24/7 Wall St.

The Countries With the Highest CO2 Emissions Per Capita

The Paris Agreement in 2015 was an historic accord that committed nations on every continent to reducing greenhouse-gas emissions. The goal was to limit the rise in mean global temperature to less than a 2ºC (3.6ºF) – and preferably no more than a 1.5ºC (2.7ºF) – differential over pre-industrial levels. The agreement operates on a […]
albuquerqueexpress.com

China gained a new friend in world, says Wang Yi after Nicaragua cuts its diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): After Nicaragua has snapped its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday said that Beijing has "gained a new friend in the world," adding that this proves "one-China principle is a universally recognized principle."In an interview with Xinhua News Agency, the Foreign Minister said that recently, Nicaragua resumed diplomatic relations with China and returned to the right track of the one-China principle.
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
