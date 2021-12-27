Japan’s Shionogi starts phase III clinical trial in Vietnam for Covid-19 vaccine

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese city of Xian entered its 10th day of lockdown on Saturday as the COVID-19 outbreak has yet to show any solid sign of easing in the country’s epicentre of the latest flare-up. The city of 13 million people reported 174 new local cases with confirmed clinical symptoms for Dec. 31, National Health Commission data showed on Saturday, up from 161 a day earlier.

