Japan’s Shionogi starts phase III clinical trial in Vietnam for Covid-19 vaccine

Novavax Inc said on Friday it had submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine, with the company expecting to submit a formal request in one month. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey logged 40,786 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest since April, and the health minister warned that the Omicron variant had become dominant as Turks celebrated New Year’s Eve without restrictions. “Although there are no restrictions, we recommend that you act as if there...
ROME (Reuters) -Italy reported a record 144,243 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, following 126,888 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell slightly to 155 from 156. Italy has registered 137,402 deaths linked to COVID-19 since February 2020, and has reported 6.125 million cases to...
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese city of Xian entered its 10th day of lockdown on Saturday as the COVID-19 outbreak has yet to show any solid sign of easing in the country’s epicentre of the latest flare-up. The city of 13 million people reported 174 new local cases with confirmed clinical symptoms for Dec. 31, National Health Commission data showed on Saturday, up from 161 a day earlier.
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s exports in 2021 expanded at their fastest pace in 11 years, with the total exports value reaching a record figure supported by post-pandemic recoveries in global demand for the nation’s key exporting items. For the whole of 2021, South Korea’s exports grew...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 143 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 299,428. The ministry also reported 10,037 new cases, bringing the total to 3,979,723. The ministry has previously said the...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday he would refocus his efforts on foreign policy and pledged to make 2022 the year of diplomacy, in a New Year statement posted on his website. “The deft handling of diplomatic and security issues and the establishment...
KOLKATA, India (Reuters) – India on Saturday reported 22,775 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, health ministry data shows, adding to concerns for authorities around the country about the rising number of cases. The data indicates that thickly populated metros, such as the national capital New Delhi,...
NICOSIA (Reuters) – Cyprus registered a record high 5,048 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday in a surge largely blamed on the Omicron variant spreading throughout Europe. The island reported 3,851 new cases on Thursday, up from fewer than 2,000 cases at the start of the week. Authorities this...
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Commodity prices from energy and metals to agricultural products rebounded sharply in 2021, with power fuels leading the rally, driven by tight supplies and a strong economic recovery as COVID-19 vaccinations staved off widespread lockdowns. Global demand for commodities is expected to remain robust in 2022...
JERUSALEM, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Israel's Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP.O) said on Wednesday its Oravax Medical unit signed a deal with Vietnam's Tan Thanh Holdings for the pre-order of 10 million doses of its oral COVID-19 vaccine that is in clinical trials. The agreement gives Tan Thanh, a drug distributor, the...
HANOI (Dec 29): Vietnam became the 53rd country in the world to achieve the goal of covering basic doses of Covid-19 vaccine for 70% of its population, according to covidvax.live, a website that updates the vaccination speed worldwide every day. The website reported that only 63 out of more than...
Doctors in Israel began administering a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday as part of a trial study to determine if the extra shot can boost immunity against the virus. The trial study involving about 150 staffers at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv comes just days after a...
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd said data from a Phase III clinical trial for its potential COVID-19 treatment proxalutamide in non-hospitalised patients did not meet statistical criteria in the interim analysis. Kintor said in a filing on Monday that it will seek authorities’ consent to amend...
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China said on Monday that companies in sectors subject to Beijing’s foreign investment restrictions must seek government approval for offshore listings. The National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) also said that foreign capital must not participate in operation and management of such companies, and foreign...
(Reuters) – Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has gained approval for emergency use in children aged 12 to 18, the Indian company said on Twitter https://bit.ly/3Em588U. The tweet came minutes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an address to the nation that 15-18 year olds would...
BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - CanSino Biologics Inc's vaccine was 57.5% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 91.7% against severe disease four weeks or longer after one dose, while its protection appeared lower in older people, peer-reviewed results from a large trial showed. The single-shot Ad5-nCoV vaccine, which CanSinoBIO (6185.HK)co-developed with...
One dose of Ad5-nCoV (Convidecia), a COVID-19 vaccine developed in China, is 57.5% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 91.7% effective against severe COVID-19 disease beginning 28 days postvaccination, according to a phase 3 randomised controlled trial published in The Lancet. The report indicates that Ad5-nCoV is safe, with no serious...
All PREVENT-19 trial participants are now eligible to receive a third booster dose of NVX-CoV2373. The booster dose is identical to the active vaccine previously administered to the participants in a two-dose regimen (5 micrograms of recombinant Spike protein plus 50 micrograms of Matrix-M adjuvant). It may be administered at...
Indian company Bharat Biotech has filed an application with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking approval to commence Phase III clinical trial for its intranasal Covid-19 vaccine BBV154. This trial is intended to analyse the intranasal vaccine as a booster shot. The company currently makes Covaxin, a Covid-19...
