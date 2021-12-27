ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragon Quest X Offline for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC Delayed to Summer 2022

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday Square Enix announced that it has decided to delay the Japanese release of Dragon Quest X Offline to the summer of 2022. The game was supposed to launch on February 26, 2022, for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. According to the developer, the delay has...

twinfinite.net

