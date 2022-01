Four Savannah softball players will be playing at the college level next year, three at junior colleges and one at a Division II school. In recent weeks Emma Tipton, Ella Bruner, Taijah Davis and Kaylence Cook all put pen to paper to sign national letters of intent. Davis and Cook will be teammates at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. Tipton will be at Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, and Bruner will be in Kansas, playing at Pittsburg State.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO