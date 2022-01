Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Admit it: we were all a bit worried about how Insecure was going to wrap up all the loose ends during season five. Was Issa Dee (Issa Rae) going to stay with Nathan (Kendrick Sampson)? How is Tiffany (Amanda Seales) doing with life in Denver? Is Molly (Yvonne Orji) going to get her happily-ever-after with Taurean (Leonard Robinson)? What happens with Kelli (Natasha Rothwell)? She was having so much growth! Well, in the season finale on Dec. 26, showrunner Prentice Penny gave us answers to all those questions. Issa and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) chose each other once more, Molly and Taurean get married, Kelli falls in love with a man named Desmond (James Bland) and they're expecting a baby, and Tiffany is struggling in Denver and is pregnant with her second child with Derek (Wade Allain-Marcus).

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO