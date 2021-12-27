Japan’s Shionogi starts phase III clinical trial in Vietnam for Covid-19 vaccine

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines will impose tighter coronavirus curbs on Jan. 3 to 15 after the confirmation of three domestic cases of the Omicron variant, the acting presidential spokesperson said on Friday. “In the coming days, we might see an increase in active cases,” Karlo Nograles said.
LONDON (Reuters) -The risk of hospitalisation with the Omicron variant of coronavirus is about one-third that of the Delta variant, according to British analysis of more than a million cases of both types in recent weeks. Britain is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant,...
KOLKATA, India (Reuters) – India on Saturday reported 22,775 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, health ministry data shows, adding to concerns for authorities around the country about the rising number of cases. The data indicates that thickly populated metros, such as the national capital New Delhi,...
(Reuters) – More than 285.08 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,776,003 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil registered 112 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and 9,128 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry, though the statistics were incomplete as two states, including Sao Paulo, failed to provide updated figures. The South American country has now registered a total...
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey began administering its domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Turkovac, at hospitals across the country on Thursday, amid a rapid surge in infections due to the Omicron variant. Turkey has already administered more than 130 million doses of vaccines using shots developed by China’s Sinovac and by...
JERUSALEM, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Israel's Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP.O) said on Wednesday its Oravax Medical unit signed a deal with Vietnam's Tan Thanh Holdings for the pre-order of 10 million doses of its oral COVID-19 vaccine that is in clinical trials. The agreement gives Tan Thanh, a drug distributor, the...
HANOI (Dec 29): Vietnam became the 53rd country in the world to achieve the goal of covering basic doses of Covid-19 vaccine for 70% of its population, according to covidvax.live, a website that updates the vaccination speed worldwide every day. The website reported that only 63 out of more than...
BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 197 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 28, down from 209 a day earlier, its health authority said on Wednesday. Of the new infections, 152 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 182 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.
(Reuters) – Australia will seek to make urgent changes to COVID-19 testing rules to ease pressure on test sites as infections surged and the country’s most populous state reported a near doubling in daily cases. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case...
(Reuters) – Quebec, the second most populous Canadian province, has “no choice” but to allow some essential workers to continue working even after testing positive for COVID-19 to prevent staff shortages from impeding its healthcare services, Health Minister Christian Dube said Tuesday. Quebec, which has been setting...
MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 142 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 81 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 30,810 from 24,883. Italy has registered 136,753 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest...
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s Health Ministry said on Monday it was shortening the time between offering the second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to three months from five months. The new timeframe would be applied to vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch;...
Doctors in Israel began administering a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday as part of a trial study to determine if the extra shot can boost immunity against the virus. The trial study involving about 150 staffers at Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv comes just days after a...
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, will be the only shot available to children aged 15 to 18 when inoculation begins for them from Jan. 3, the Indian health ministry said in its guidelines released on Monday. (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Monday reported 42 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 298,819. There were also 943 new confirmed cases, bringing total cases to 3,951,946. The ministry has previously said the...
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong health authorities said on Tuesday the city would tighten quarantine rules for air cargo crew to tackle the growing threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The global financial hub has identified several dozen Omicron infections via regular testing during quarantine but neither Omicron,...
RIO DE JANEIRO/BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Throughout much of 2020 and early 2021, South America was ground zero in the global fight against COVID-19. Oxygen ran low in Peru. Gravediggers worked through the night in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Bodies were stuffed into shipping containers in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Brazil, the...
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea has approved for emergency use Pfizer’s oral coronavirus treatment called Paxlovid, Yonhap reported on Monday, citing the country’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
(Reuters) – Oman will not allow employees in the public or private sectors to enter their workplace without a vaccination certificate that proves they are fully vaccinated, the health minister said in a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
