Portsmouth, OH

Busted! 16 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 12/26/21 Scioto County Mugshots

By Staff Report
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 5 days ago
The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 196 inmates.

An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ALBERT DALE STILTNER

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 12/26/2021

Birthdate: 05/05/1981

Prior Arrests: 12

Crime: Parole Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $1,500

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

RICHARD EARL HOLSINGER

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 12/25/2021

Birthdate: 04/17/1992

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

RUBEN ROE

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 12/24/2021

Birthdate: 09/09/1977

Prior Arrests: 21

Crime: Petty Theft

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

EDDIE C BROWN

Arresting Agency: Adult Parole Authority

Booking Date: 12/24/2021

Birthdate: 09/05/1990

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years

HEATH L WEST

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 12/24/2021

Birthdate: 07/15/1984

Prior Arrests: 8

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

JUSTIN DOYLE

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 12/24/2021

Birthdate: 12/13/1990

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Criminal Damaging

Bond: $750

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

KEITH MICHEAL ESTEP

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 12/24/2021

Birthdate: 11/14/1990

Prior Arrests: 22

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150

JOHN R SEILER

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 12/24/2021

Birthdate: 12/09/1972

Prior Arrests: 42

Crime: Obstructing Official Business

Bond: $750

Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days

Crime: Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Theft of Certain Property

Bond: $2,500

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

JOSEPH R COLLINS

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 12/23/2021

Birthdate: 09/27/1976

Prior Arrests: 11

Crime: Parole Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

JAMES DAVID KALB

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 12/23/2021

Birthdate: 05/08/1979

Prior Arrests: 23

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $150

Class: Minor Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to $150

DUSTIN LEE GILBERT

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 12/23/2021

Birthdate: 08/02/1979

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $2,500

KARIE PRICE

Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol

Booking Date: 12/23/2021

Birthdate: 03/23/1990

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $0

CHARLES C SCOGGINS

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 12/23/2021

Birthdate: 10/14/1976

Prior Arrests: 34

Crime: Petty Theft

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

WILLIAM L HODGE

Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol

Booking Date: 12/23/2021

Birthdate: 02/06/1962

Prior Arrests: 28

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

GREGORY STEVENS

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 12/23/2021

Birthdate: 10/27/1960

Prior Arrests: 63

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $185

PAUL EDWARD CHARLES

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 12/23/2021

Birthdate: 11/10/1973

Prior Arrests: 59

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

'Ellena Handbasket
5d ago

first of all can I just say most of these people should be in the faces of meth and heroin anti-drug campaign, because even the oldest people look a decade older than my mother and she's 64 this year. A couple of the people born in the 90s look older than I do- and I'm 42. second of all, how is he after some of these people have dozens of Prior arrests and are walking around free right now? What do they have to do to prove themselves to be unworthy of mixing with law-abiding citizens? I mean for crying out loud one of them has over 60 arrests.

Savannah Smo
5d ago

These individuals look like outstanding community members. Why in the hell can someone have so many prior convictions and not be in prison. The judicial system is a failure. Just look at these people. It's obvious that they are most definitely drug users.

warrior!
4d ago

HELLO! the system keeps letting them out because it's a business! why do think the system isn't trying to help them. keeps food on their table... at the cost of a human being.

