Busted! 16 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 12/26/21 Scioto County Mugshots
The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 196 inmates.
An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ALBERT DALE STILTNER
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 12/26/2021
Birthdate: 05/05/1981
Prior Arrests: 12
Crime: Parole Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Failure to Appear
Bond: $1,500
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days
RICHARD EARL HOLSINGER
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 12/25/2021
Birthdate: 04/17/1992
Prior Arrests: 3
Crime: Failure to Appear
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
RUBEN ROE
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 12/24/2021
Birthdate: 09/09/1977
Prior Arrests: 21
Crime: Petty Theft
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
EDDIE C BROWN
Arresting Agency: Adult Parole Authority
Booking Date: 12/24/2021
Birthdate: 09/05/1990
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Failure to Appear
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years
HEATH L WEST
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 12/24/2021
Birthdate: 07/15/1984
Prior Arrests: 8
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
JUSTIN DOYLE
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 12/24/2021
Birthdate: 12/13/1990
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Criminal Damaging
Bond: $750
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
KEITH MICHEAL ESTEP
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 12/24/2021
Birthdate: 11/14/1990
Prior Arrests: 22
Crime: Disorderly Conduct
Bond: $150
Class: Minor Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to $150
JOHN R SEILER
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 12/24/2021
Birthdate: 12/09/1972
Prior Arrests: 42
Crime: Obstructing Official Business
Bond: $750
Class: 2nd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 90 days
Crime: Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Theft of Certain Property
Bond: $2,500
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
JOSEPH R COLLINS
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 12/23/2021
Birthdate: 09/27/1976
Prior Arrests: 11
Crime: Parole Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
JAMES DAVID KALB
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 12/23/2021
Birthdate: 05/08/1979
Prior Arrests: 23
Crime: Disorderly Conduct
Bond: $150
Class: Minor Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to $150
DUSTIN LEE GILBERT
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 12/23/2021
Birthdate: 08/02/1979
Prior Arrests: 3
Crime: Failure to Appear
Bond: $2,500
KARIE PRICE
Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol
Booking Date: 12/23/2021
Birthdate: 03/23/1990
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Failure to Appear
Bond: $0
CHARLES C SCOGGINS
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 12/23/2021
Birthdate: 10/14/1976
Prior Arrests: 34
Crime: Petty Theft
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
WILLIAM L HODGE
Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol
Booking Date: 12/23/2021
Birthdate: 02/06/1962
Prior Arrests: 28
Crime: Contempt
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Failure to Appear
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
GREGORY STEVENS
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 12/23/2021
Birthdate: 10/27/1960
Prior Arrests: 63
Crime: Failure to Appear
Bond: $185
PAUL EDWARD CHARLES
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 12/23/2021
Birthdate: 11/10/1973
Prior Arrests: 59
Crime: Contempt
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
