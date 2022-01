In a new podcast, Draymond Green revealed that his former teammate Kevin Durant is one of the biggest trash talkers in the league. Green elaborated and added quote: 'It would be disrespectful stuff like, 'Hey, who is this?' KD would turn a dude around like trying to look at the back of his jersey to see his name on the back.... K would say stuff to people and you're like, 'Yo you're Kevin Durant, there's not really much I can say back.' Skip Bayless discusses his surprised reaction to hear that about KD.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO