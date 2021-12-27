ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Wayne Thiebaud Dies: California Painter Of the Everyday Was 101

By The Deadline Team
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago

Wayne Thiebaud , a Sacramento-based artist and teacher famous for his colorful paintings of desserts and California landscapes, died Dec. 25 at the age of 101. Thiebaud’s death was announced on Instagram by his gallery, Acquavella .

“An American icon, Wayne led his life with passion and determination, inspired by his love for teaching, tennis, and above all, making art,” the gallery wrote. “Even at 101 years old, he still spent most days in the studio, driven by, as he described with his characteristic humility, ‘this almost neurotic fixation of trying to learn to paint.’”

Born in 1920 in Mesa, Arizona, USA, Thiebaud became an apprentice in the animation department at Walt Disney Studios for three months while in high school. He then enrolled at the Frank Wiggins Trade School in Los Angeles where he learned sign-painting and other commercial art skills.

Thiebaud’s years as a cartoonist influenced his technique, a stylized realism depicting everyday objects and scenes. His career as a painter took off in 1962 with his New York City debut show at the Allan Stone Gallery. He began teaching at Sacramento City College while a fine arts graduate student at Sacramento State College. He was closely associated with UC Davis where he taught for three decades, from 1961-91.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Jockey’, Animated ‘Poupelle Of Chimney Town’, ‘Munich: The Edge Of War’ And Met Opera’s ‘Cinderella’ Ring In New Year – Specialty Preview

Sony Pictures Entertainment follows its release of Parallel Mothers last week with Jockey in three theaters in New York and Los Angeles (Film Forum, AMC Lincoln Square, Laemmle Royal) on Friday in a specialty market crowded by holdovers and wide releases, and amid a Covid-19 surge that’s particularly tough on art houses. The frame isn’t ideal for new specialty fare in any case, but gets it on the board for a January rollout ahead of Oscar nominations. SPC acquired Jockey out of Sundance where it won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury award for star Clifton Collins Jr. as an aging rider trying to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Denis O’Dell Dies: Beatles Film Producer Was 98

Denis O’Dell, the British film producer whose association with The Beatles earned him the rare honor of being mentioned, if obliquely, in one of the group’s songs, died of natural causes at his home in Spain last night. He was 98. His death was announced to the Associated Press in Lisbon, Portugal, by son Arran O’Dell. O’Dell had worked on a number of films, including It’s A Wonderful World, Tread Softly Stranger (both 1958) and The Playboy of the Western World (1962) when he signed on as associate producer of A Hard Day’s Night in 1964, beginning an association with The Beatles...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

New York’s Public Theater Cancels Entire Under The Radar Festival Due To Covid Disruptions

The Public Theater, one of New York’s premiere Off Broadway companies, has canceled its prestigious 18th annual Under The Radar Festival due to “multiple disruptions related to the rapid community spread of the Omicron variant.” The Public announced the cancellation on Twitter today. Considered one of the top international theater festivals focusing on new work, Under The Radar 2022 had been set to run from Jan. 12-30. “While our robust Covid-19 protocols have created a safe environment within our theaters,” the Public said in the statement, “multiple disruptions related to the rapid community spread of the Omicron variant – including artist and...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Betty White’s Hollywood Career In Photos — Gallery

Betty White’s acting career spanned decades. With her memorable starring roles in sitcoms such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot In Cleveland — along with scores of others — she captured the love and respect of audiences worldwide. Click on the image above to launch a photo gallery highlighting the most iconic roles of the Golden Girl who died Thursday at 99. White launched her career in daytime talk shows and played bit parts on hit shows like Blondie (based on the comic strip) and This Is Your FBI. She produced (under her Bandy Productions banner)...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Obituaries
Deadline

Wine, Food And Travel Streaming Service Somm TV Sets 2022 Programming Slate, Including Covid Documentary ‘Saving The Restaurant’

Somm TV, a streaming service dedicated to wine, food and travel, has set its 2022 programming slate, including the Covid documentary Saving the Restaurant and Napa origin story Judgment of Paris. The subscription outlet launched in 2019, taking its name and DNA from the 2012 documentary Somm, which detailed the rigors of the competition to become an elite-level sommelier. It costs $6 a month, or $50 for a full year after a free three-day trial. Forgotten Man Films, the parent company of Somm TV, was founded by the team behind Somm and its sequels, including director Jason Wise, producer Christina Wise and cinematographer...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Writer-Director Sarah Smith And Writer Peter Baynham On Exploring Friendship In A “World Of Screens And Online Relationships”

In a world where technology has so much influence in the lives of children, there’s always going to be an underlying fear for parents that their kids will struggle to make real connections. As parents themselves, it was important for Ron’s Gone Wrong writer-director Sarah Smith (alongside director Jean-Philippe Vine) and writer Peter Baynham to demonstrate a balance between that fear and the reality that this technology is not inherently a bad thing. The film follows Barney Pudowski (Jack Dylan Grazer), a lonely middle-schooler who has trouble connecting with his classmates who all have B*Bots, a robot companion that claims to be...
MOVIES
Deadline

Bob Iger Posts Goodbye Message Online, Thanks Cast Members, Family For “The Ride Of A Lifetime”

In his last day at Disney, executive chariman Bob Iger took to Twitter to reflect on his “47 1/2 yr ABC @Disney journey.” Iger, 70, called it “the ride of a lifetime” and, given it lasted nearly 50 years, that’s more than a figurative statement. The Disney boss continued with thank you’s to “my colleagues & fellow cast members & special thanks to my wife Willow & my 4 children: Katie, Amanda, Max & Will.” He ended with the acknowledgment, “I couldn’t have done this without your love & support.” This is the end of my 47 1/2 yr ABC @Disney journey...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

How To Watch The 2022 Rose Bowl Parade

LeVar Burton will serve as grand marshal of the 2022 Tournament of Roses on January 1, 2022, with the festivities beginning in Pasadena at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. The parade, with the theme “Dream. Believe. Achieve,” marks the event’s return to Pasadena following last year’s cancellation by the Tournament of Roses Association due to the Covid pandemic. A pre-taped special aired last New Year’s Day. In addition to Burton, this year’s parade will feature LeAnn Rimes, who will kick off the event with a specially-written Rose Parade song “Throw My Arms Around the World,” and, as the grand finale performance, CMA...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Thiebaud
Deadline

The Best Of Broadway 2021: Deadline Critic Greg Evans’ Top 10 Picks

With the recent Broadway cancellations and Omicron knocking New York City for a holiday loop, it’s easy to forget that Broadway’s fall season was, artistically speaking, stellar, with a slate of excellent new shows opening, some fine holdovers from pre-shutdown days returning and significant strides made in the representation of Black theater artists. So as a reminder of better times, and with hope for a post-Omicron return to full vigor, here’s my list of the 10 Best New Broadway Shows of 2021. The Lehman Trilogy Sam Mendes’ production of the Stefano Masinni play, adapted by Ben Power, is an astonishing amalgam of...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Joe Biden Mourns Betty White: “She Was A Lovely Lady”

UPDATED, with additional comments: President Joe Biden addressed the death of Betty White in speaking to reporters on Friday, reflecting the national impact her passing has had on the culture. “That’s a shame. She was a lovely lady,” Biden said. First Lady Jill Biden said, “Who didn’t love Betty White? We’re so sad.” Later, the president tweeted, “Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve.” Betty White brought a smile to the lips...
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Tiffini Hale Dies: ‘All New Mickey Mouse Club’ And The Party Band Member Was 46

Tiffini Hale, one of the original castmembers on The All New Mickey Mouse Club and part of the Disney-created pop group The Party has died, according to her costars and bandmates. Hale was 46. The actress and singer “suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma,” read a remembrance posted to The Party’s Facebook page and signed by three of her bandmates/Disney Channel peers — Deedee Magno, Chase Hampton, Jeune Pierre and Damon Pampolina. The post said that Hale died on Christmas morning surrounded by family. Her bandmates shared love and thanks from the actress’ mother Nancy...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Producers Tim & Trevor White On The Rise Of ‘King Richard’ – Crew Call Podcast

On the latest episode of Crew Call, producers Tim and Trevor White of Star Thrower Entertainment talk to us about getting Serena and Venus Williams on board for a feature about their tough-as-nails, relentless, ambitious coach father Richard Williams, a man who transformed them into global tennis champs. The pitch included Will Smith being part of the package and convincing Warner Bros. to go with budding filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green. To date, King Richard has been nominated for 6 Critics Choice awards including Best Film, Best Actor Smith, Best Supporting Actress Aunjanue Ellis, as well as 4 Golden Globes (including Best Drama,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Art#Painter#New York City#Uc Davis#California Painter Of#American#Walt Disney Studios#Sacramento City College#Sacramento State College
Deadline

Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2021: A Photo Gallery

It was another Year of Covid in 2021, and the sadness extended to many beloved and groundbreaking people in the show business and media worlds who died during the past 12 months. Scroll through a photo gallery above. The acting world lost such giants as Betty White who died on New Year’s Eve eve, Ed Asner, Cicely Tyson, Charles Grodin, Jessica Walter, Christopher Plummer, Michael K. Williams, Hal Holbrook, George Segal, Yaphet Kotto, Jane Powell and Ned Beatty. We also pay tribute to filmmakers including Melvin Van Peebles, Jean-Marc Vallée, Bertrand Travernier, Richard Donner, Michael Apted and Roger Michell. The executive and producing worlds...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Hamilton’s L.A. Production Will Be Dark For Three-Plus Weeks Amid More Breakthrough Covid Cases – Update

UPDATED, 2 p.m.: The L.A. room where is happens is going to be dark for the next three-plus weeks. The producers of Hamilton said today that its performances at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood have been canceled through January 23 because of breakthrough Covid cases. Shows will resume on Wednesday, January 26. “With COVID-19 cases still rising in Los Angeles each day, the Omicron variant has yet to peak, and we expect many refunds and suppressed sales for the next several weeks,” says Producer Jeffrey Seller. “In consultation with our epidemiologist, we are proactively and immediately cancelling performances thru January 23. We...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Betty White Documentary Screening To Salute 100th Birthday Will Go On As Planned

Producers of Betty White: 100 Years Young, a documentary that was to be screened for one night only in theaters on White’s 100th birthday January 17, said Friday the show will go on to honor the iconic actress, who died Thursday night. “Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White,” producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement on the Fathom Events page promoting the screening, which was to include the showing of the doc and live footage of what would have been White’s 100th birthday party. “During the many years we worked with her, we developed a...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Passes 2019’s ‘Lion King’ At Domestic Box Office; Will Blast Past $600M This Weekend

FRIDAY AM UPDATE:Thursday box office figures Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home now ranks No. 11 on the list of highest grossing movies at the domestic box office with $557.19M collected during its first two weeks in release. The MCU title outpegs Jon Favreau’s 2019 version of The Lion King with $543.6M. The 14-day gross for No Way Home is the third highest of all-time behind Avengers: Endgame ($660.4M) and Star Wars: Force Awakens ($652M). While weekend 2 was steeper for the Jon Watts-directed sequel at -67.5%, that’s because Christmas Eve slowed ticket sales last Friday. This weekend isn’t expected to be so severe despite...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Instagram
Deadline

Cutting Edge Music Holdings And Blantyre Capital Team For $125M Acquisition Of Film And TV Music Rights

Cutting Edge Music Holdings and London-based investment firm Blantyre Capital have committed $125 million to acquire music publishing rights owned by film and TV composers. One-third of the capital has already been deployed to acquire catalogs encompassing a large number of projects on major networks and streaming platforms. While specific names of projects and talent were not immediately made available, the companies said multiple franchises are part of the transaction. Titles are part of the slates of networks, studios and platforms including Fox, FX, ABC, CBS, Disney, Paramount, HBO, TNT, Warner Bros, NBCUniversal, Hulu, Starz, Netflix, Amazon and Apple. Cutting Edge, which...
MUSIC
Deadline

CBS Wins Wednesday With Repeat Showing Of ‘The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years’ Special

Retrospective special The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years on CBS was the big winner of the final Wednesday primetime of 2021. Earning a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.95 million viewers, the repeat airing of the CBS special led the pack as the night’s highest-rated and most-watched program. Not too shabby for a rerun, considering that previous repeat broadcasts haven’t earned beyond a 0.5 demo rating since the primetime holiday break started. This is the second week in a row that CBS has won Wednesday primetime with The Price Is Right-related content. Last week, CBS ruled Wednesday with...
NFL
Deadline

Palm Springs Film Festival Canceled As Covid Surge Intensifies; Was Set To Start January 7

Organizers have canceled the 2022 Palm Springs International Film Festival over Covid fears. The event, which had been set for January 7-17 in the desert city east of Los Angeles, already had canceled its January 6 awards gala. The 2021 event also was canceled after initially being pushed to a February-March run. Here is today’s announcement from a rep for the festival: Based on the current rise of COVID cases, the Palm Springs International Film Society has announced that the Film Festival will not take place this year from January 7-17. This follows the cancellation of the January 6 Film Awards. After thoughtful...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Deadline

Westminster Kennel Club Postpones Show, Cites Covid-19 Spike

There’s a saying that every dog has its day. That’s true for 2022 as well, only the day will be pushed back slightly because of the omicron variant Covid-19 spike. The 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has been postponed from its January date at Madison Square Garden. Dogdom’s biggest night was set from Jan. 24-26, but the club’s board of governors has opted to present it later this year because of the rising tide of Covid cases. “The health and safety of all participants in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show are paramount,” the group said in a statement. “We appreciate the community’s continued interest and support as we delay the show to a time when we can safely convene.” No new date has been announced. The postponement marks the second year in a row that the show has been disrupted. Last year, the event was moved to June at the Lyndhurst mansion, a property of the National Trust for Historic Preservation in the Westchester, New York suburb of Tarrytown. Spectators were not allowed and handlers had to be vaccinated or present a negative test.
PETS
Deadline

Deadline

35K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy