BC COVID outbreak ends Military Bowl for ECU

THREE patients at a hospital have contracted a dangerous fungal infection. Oregon Health Authority is now investigating an outbreak of Candida auris, a type of yeast rare in the United States. The state's first-ever case was detected at Salem Health on December 11 and confirmed on December 17 in a...
After the cancellation of the 2021 Military Bowl that was to take place on Dec. 27, ECU Athletics and the Pirate Club launched the Bill Clark Homes Military Bowl Fund to aid the athletics department with the expenses it suffered from the cancellation. Individuals who purchased tickets for the Military...
After finding out two weeks ago that Waco, Texas-based Central Freight Lines was shuttering operations, hourly employees – including 1,325 truck drivers – say they suffered a second blow after learning that their final paychecks weren't mailed out as promised before Christmas. Several former linehaul and pickup and...
Michigan State and Pitt faced each other in a highly entertaining Peach Bowl on Thursday, but that wasn't the most intriguing matchup in Mercedes-Benz Stadium that night. No, that honor belongs to two fans who battled each other in a fight that was bizarre from start to finish. The brawl...
A team of researchers affiliated with a host of institutions in South Africa has found evidence that suggests people who have been infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant may be less susceptible to infection from the Delta variant. The team has written a paper describing their work. As the global...
