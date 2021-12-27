Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/26

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss a busy Wednesday for Husker football and chat Final Four volleyball.

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 16.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Ran twice for 1 yard, caught three passes for 8 yards and returned three kicks for 76 yards against the Buccaneers.

Freedom Akinmoladun, DT, Jets: Made two solo tackles against the Jaguars.

Dicaprio Bootle, CB, Chiefs: Recorded a team-high six solo tackles and eight total against the Steelers.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Rushed 22 times for a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers.

Carlos Davis, DL, Steelers: Made three tackles, including one tackle for loss against the Chiefs.

Andy Janovich, FB, Browns: Caught two passes for 6 yards and made a tackle against the Packers.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted three times for 133 yards with a long of 47 against the Bengals.

Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Made one special teams tackle against the Ravens.

Jack Stoll, TE, Eagles: Recorded one special teams tackle against the Giants.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made one tackle against the Panthers.

Others of note

Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Made four tackles, including one sack and two tackles for loss against the Panthers.

Noah Fant, (Omaha South grad), TE, Broncos: Caught three passes for 30 yards against the Raiders.

Harrison Phillips, (Millard West grad), DL, Bills: Recorded six total tackles (five solo) against the Patriots.