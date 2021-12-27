ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 12/26

By Lincoln Journal Star
The Exponent
The Exponent
 5 days ago

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss a busy Wednesday for Husker football and chat Final Four volleyball.

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 16.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Ran twice for 1 yard, caught three passes for 8 yards and returned three kicks for 76 yards against the Buccaneers.

Freedom Akinmoladun, DT, Jets: Made two solo tackles against the Jaguars.

Dicaprio Bootle, CB, Chiefs: Recorded a team-high six solo tackles and eight total against the Steelers.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Rushed 22 times for a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers.

Carlos Davis, DL, Steelers: Made three tackles, including one tackle for loss against the Chiefs.

Andy Janovich, FB, Browns: Caught two passes for 6 yards and made a tackle against the Packers.

Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted three times for 133 yards with a long of 47 against the Bengals.

Stanley Morgan, WR, Bengals: Made one special teams tackle against the Ravens.

Jack Stoll, TE, Eagles: Recorded one special teams tackle against the Giants.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Made one tackle against the Panthers.

Others of note

Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Made four tackles, including one sack and two tackles for loss against the Panthers.

Noah Fant, (Omaha South grad), TE, Broncos: Caught three passes for 30 yards against the Raiders.

Harrison Phillips, (Millard West grad), DL, Bills: Recorded six total tackles (five solo) against the Patriots.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

This season has been one to forget for Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick has dealt with a plethora of injuries and hasn’t been able to put up impressive numbers. Mayfield’s play this season has drawn a lot of criticism. Some of it is warranted, but there’s a line that fans shouldn’t cross. Unfortunately, there are a few fans taking things way too far.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Jets#Bengals#American Football#Ex Huskers#Husker#Nebraska#Rb#Panthers#Dt#Cb#Steelers#Texans#Chargers#Dl#Chiefs#Packers#Wr#Giants#Raiders
FanSided

Chicago Bears soon may no longer be owned by Aaron Rodgers

The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Here’s why Buccaneers’ Tom Brady got warning from league

Tom Brady is no stranger to showing his frustration on the sidelines, but in the eyes of the league, he went too far and did it in the wrong way a couple of weeks ago. On the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he received a warning from the league about his toss of a Microsoft Surface tablet after throwing an interception during a 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Mike Zimmer Announces Vikings Starting QB For Packers Game

Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sets record straight on Mike Zimmer ‘frustrated’ take on his rant

The Minnesota Vikings had a slow start at home last week vs. the Los Angeles Rams. They only scored three points in the first half and ultimately lost. The loss dropped the Vikings from a playoff spot and they no longer control their own playoff destiny. Vikings Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson appeared to call out his teammates for not having enough energy to start the game last week.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers insider has bad news on potential Ben Roethlisberger replacement

The Steelers need a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, but per one team insider, that replacement may already be on the team. Mason Rudolph was originally drafted as a long-term project, thought to eventually one day take over for Roethlisberger as he entered his late-30’s. Well, Roethlisberger has played longer than expected, while Rudolph hasn’t made the necessary transition an easy one.
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins let down the Vikings and Mike Zimmer

Kirk Cousins knew he was at risk of missing a critical game late in the year due to his vaccination status. He remained stubborn anyway. Cousins’ decision not to get vaccinated would be fine, had he not contracted the virus right before a must-win game on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Called Out For What He Said About Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow thoroughly humiliated the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday. One former Ravens defender didn’t take too kindly to that – but his comments have landed him in some hot water. On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst Bart Scott declared that “the...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will the franchise opt for a front-office model like the Bulls and Cubs have used? Will Nick Foles be back next season? What’s the reason behind Robert Quinn’s improvement?

Two games remain in the 2021 Chicago Bears season — and possibly in Matt Nagy’s tenure as Bears coach. As most fans’ thoughts turn toward the offseason and whatever changes might lie ahead, Brad Biggs takes a swing at answering their questions in his weekly Bears mailbag. What percentage chance do you give the Bears to follow the Bulls model and completely clean house? — @heapbig A lot of ...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On John Madden Very Clear

Bill Belichick has a deep reverence for NFL history. So when the Patriots head coach addressed the loss of the legendary John Madden, he spoke at length. Madden had an immeasurable impact on the sport of football. During Wednesday’s press conference, Belichick took some time to express those sentiments.
NFL
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy