JB Bickerstaff at the heart of Cavaliers success in 2021-22

Grit. Determination. Accountability. Attention to detail.

When JB Bickerstaff was officially hired by the Cleveland Cavaliers in March of 2020, these were all factors why Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman decided to remove the interim tag and give Bickerstaff the reins as its leader.

Fast-forward nearly two years and the Bickerstaff-led Cavaliers have not only embodied those words, but also have taken them as the foundation for the club's tremendous 20-13 start to the 2021-22 season, fifth in the Eastern Conference following the team’s 144-99 dismantling of the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

As a result, Altman and the Cavaliers organization gave Bickerstaff a contract extension, announced on Christmas day, to keep the head coach in Cleveland through the 2026-27 season.

“J.B. Bickerstaff is, with all certainty, the right head coach to lead this franchise into what we believe is a very promising future,” said Altman in a press release on Saturday. “The decision to extend J.B. is not based solely on the early success of this season, but rather a body of work since his arrival to Cleveland."

"His leadership style, coaching experience and commitment to player development has instilled a growing confidence that resonates across our entire organization," Altman continued. "We continue to see innovative and strategic examples of his impact on this roster, coupled by his unique ability to build upon a culture that leads to sustainable success.”

Bickerstaff and his staff have not only been able to build a culture built on those words from Altman, but also an environment where players like Isaac Okoro and Darius Garland can develop and thrive.

“He deserves it,” Garland said following the 144-99 win over the Raptors on Sunday. “He really changed the whole culture around. I mean, he’s really doing his job, holding us accountable, having good gameplans, switching gameplans in-game. … He does everything, so he deserves it. We all love him. We all have his back, so we're super excited about it.”

Even moreso, the veteran players, like Kevin Love, are finding it easy to buy what Bickerstaff is selling.

“Man, he’s really just incredible for us,” Love said after the win. “He sets the tone for us every single day, bringing a level of integrity to the game. He trusts our process, he trusts us, and it’s well deserved.”

“He’s really led the way of building a culture for us, and we follow his lead,” Love added. “So I just think we’re, whether it be the veterans or the young guys, just an extension of him and what he’s brought to the table for us and what he’s made here so far. … Just really excited for the possibility for all of us here at this organization to see him as the face and head coach of our team.”

With a young core in place and culture being cultivated in Cleveland under Bickerstaff, it’s clear the Cavaliers' success is here to stay for years to come.