ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

JB Bickerstaff at the heart of Cavaliers success in 2021-22

By Mac Robinson
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XZavL_0dWTWz8S00

Grit. Determination. Accountability. Attention to detail.

When JB Bickerstaff was officially hired by the Cleveland Cavaliers in March of 2020, these were all factors why Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman decided to remove the interim tag and give Bickerstaff the reins as its leader.

Fast-forward nearly two years and the Bickerstaff-led Cavaliers have not only embodied those words, but also have taken them as the foundation for the club's tremendous 20-13 start to the 2021-22 season, fifth in the Eastern Conference following the team’s 144-99 dismantling of the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

As a result, Altman and the Cavaliers organization gave Bickerstaff a contract extension, announced on Christmas day, to keep the head coach in Cleveland through the 2026-27 season.

“J.B. Bickerstaff is, with all certainty, the right head coach to lead this franchise into what we believe is a very promising future,” said Altman in a press release on Saturday. “The decision to extend J.B. is not based solely on the early success of this season, but rather a body of work since his arrival to Cleveland."

"His leadership style, coaching experience and commitment to player development has instilled a growing confidence that resonates across our entire organization," Altman continued. "We continue to see innovative and strategic examples of his impact on this roster, coupled by his unique ability to build upon a culture that leads to sustainable success.”

Bickerstaff and his staff have not only been able to build a culture built on those words from Altman, but also an environment where players like Isaac Okoro and Darius Garland can develop and thrive.

“He deserves it,” Garland said following the 144-99 win over the Raptors on Sunday. “He really changed the whole culture around. I mean, he’s really doing his job, holding us accountable, having good gameplans, switching gameplans in-game. … He does everything, so he deserves it. We all love him. We all have his back, so we're super excited about it.”

Even moreso, the veteran players, like Kevin Love, are finding it easy to buy what Bickerstaff is selling.

“Man, he’s really just incredible for us,” Love said after the win. “He sets the tone for us every single day, bringing a level of integrity to the game. He trusts our process, he trusts us, and it’s well deserved.”

“He’s really led the way of building a culture for us, and we follow his lead,” Love added. “So I just think we’re, whether it be the veterans or the young guys, just an extension of him and what he’s brought to the table for us and what he’s made here so far. … Just really excited for the possibility for all of us here at this organization to see him as the face and head coach of our team.”

With a young core in place and culture being cultivated in Cleveland under Bickerstaff, it’s clear the Cavaliers' success is here to stay for years to come.

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Koby Altman
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Isaac Okoro
thecomeback.com

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Toronto Raptors#Gameplans
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To New York

The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s Lakers Trade Rumor

Earlier Thursday night, a report emerged suggesting the Cleveland Cavaliers are in the market for a new point guard. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers are in “serious” discussions with Cleveland after losing point guard Ricky Rubio to a season-ending ACL injury. According to Shams, Cleveland spoke with the Los Angeles Lakers about veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CLASSIX 107.9

Sixers Coach Doc Rivers Enters COVID Health & Safety Protocols

Philly 76ers’ coach Doc Rivers has unfortunately entered the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, as reported by 6abc. The Sixers’ assistant coach Dan Burke will take over for Doc Rivers starting tonight in Brooklyn as Sixers play the Nets and for however long it takes Rivers to return. https://twitter.com/JeffSkversky/status/1476590265691430912?s=20 6abc also receives sources that […]
NBA
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy