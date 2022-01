COVID finally reared its ugly head and took its toll on the 2022 World Junior Championship in a big way. A pair of positive COVID tests forced the United States to forfeit their Day 3 game against Switzerland, giving the latter a 1-0 win. As of this writing, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) hopes to allow the USA vs. Sweden game on Day 4 to proceed as scheduled. But more positive tests could force more forfeitures.

HOCKEY ・ 2 DAYS AGO