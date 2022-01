The Mexican peso is among the top performers on the last day of the year and the best of December. USD/MXN extends slide after breaking below 20.45. The USD/MXN is trading at 20.34, the lowest level since November 10, falling for the fourth consecutive day. The Mexican peso strengthened across the board on the last week of the year and pushed the cross further lower.

CURRENCIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO