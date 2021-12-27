SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week (12-26-21)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – It was a relatively quiet week in Siouxland sports during the last full week of 2021, but the short action on the court packed a punch as we countdown the best of the best in the latest edition of our SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.