The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Minnesota Vikings in a division matchup that has important implications on the NFL playoff picture. In order for the Packers to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC (and secure home-field advantage), they need a win on Sunday Night Football, while the Vikings need the win to keep their postseason hopes alive. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO