ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tale Of Two Trade Agreements: Better To Be In Or Out?

By TalkMarkets
Woonsocket Call
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a story of two possible Pacific...

business.woonsocketcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
FOXBusiness

Economists question whether China will ever overtake the U.S. as the top global economy

Some experts have questioned the narrative that China will "inevitably" overtake the U.S. as the top economic power in the world. China has set its sights on overtaking the U.S. through the symbolic gesture of its GDP surpassing that of the U.S., with 2020 providing a humbling opportunity as the U.S. economy shrank due to lockdowns and issues emerging out of the pandemic. The drop represented a relative gain of $1 trillion, putting China’s economy at $6.2 trillion behind the U.S.
BUSINESS
WausauPilot

For Main Street and Wall Street, 2021 was a tale of two years

(CN) — The past 12 months have been a mixed bag for Main Street, but for Wall Street it has been by most measures an unmitigated success. All three major U.S. indices have gained significantly over the past year, driven by soaring corporate earnings and government stimulus and in spite of the challenges posed by Covid-19 and inflation.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Agreements#Trans Pacific
MarketWatch

Nutriband stock more than doubles in very active trading after a full patent was issued in South Korea

Shares of Nutriband Inc. rocketed 126.6% in very active trading Friday morning, after the developer of a fentanyl abuse deterrent patch said it was issued a full patent in South Korea for its lead technology Aversa. Volume spiked to 31.8 million shares, compared with the full-day average of roughly 55,300 shares, and enough to make the stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges. The stock has already been halted once for volatility since the opening bell. The company said the patent, issued by the Korean Intellectual Property Office, underpins Aversa, which uses taste aversion to address primary routes of abuse for opioid based transdermal patches. Despite the stock's more than doubling Friday, it was still down 40.9% this year, while the S&P 500 has climbed 27.2%.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asia looks to China-focused trade bloc for virus recovery

Members of a China-centered Asian trade bloc that takes effect Jan. 1 are hoping the initiative, encompassing about a third of world trade and business activity, will help power their recoveries from the pandemic. The 15-member Regional and Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, includes China Japan, South Korea and many other Asian countries. It does not include the U.S. or India The deal slashes tariffs on thousands of products, streamlining trade procedures and providing mutual advantages for member nations. It also takes into account issues such as e-commerce, intellectual property and government procurement. But it has less...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EU drafts plan to label gas and nuclear investments as green

Jan 1 (Reuters) - The European Union has drawn up plans to label some natural gas and nuclear energy projects as "green" investments after a year-long battle between governments over which investments are truly climate friendly. The European Commission is expected to propose rules in January deciding whether gas and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
insideradio.com

LiveOne Signs Agreement With Trading Platform Trader2B.

LiveOne, the parent company of Podcast One, LiveXLive and Slacker Radio, has signed an agreement with trading platform Trader2B, to gamify a new platform on LiveOne, which will kick off with 25 music-related stocks, crypto, coins, and NFTs. The deal also provides an exclusive option for LiveOne to purchase Trader2b's business or its assets and operations within 180 days of the platform's release.
MARKETS
Woonsocket Call

Short Squeeze Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $5 If You Like Risk

Can you handle risk? Do you like volatility? If you answered yes to either question, then penny stocks are probably something to watch. These low-priced equities have become a go-to for profit hunters looking for quick gains. But those gains come with plenty of risks. Just as quickly as they rise, they can crumble, and in many cases, the drop hurts more if you’re on the wrong side of a losing trade. So how do you find the best penny stocks to buy?
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

3 Trending Penny Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Right Now

Are These Trending Penny Stocks Worth Watching Next Year?. Finding trending penny stocks is one of the best ways that investors can have a chance at making money with small caps. But, just because certain penny stocks are trending doesn’t mean that they are worth buying. Now, as 2021...
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

A Fool’s Guide To China’s 14th 5-Year Plan

In the Chinese market, regulations heavily impact the future of every company. At the cornerstones of each set of policies stands the five-year plans. In this article, we break down and summarize China’s most recently announced five-year plan.
ECONOMY
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Inquiry launched into Australia-UK free trade agreement

An inquiry into the Australia-UK free trade agreement's (FTA) impact on the food chain has been launched by the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee. The Government has said the arrangement with Australia will 'boost the economy by £2.3bn and add £900m to household wages in the long-run'. It has further described it as a 'gateway' to the UK joining a wider trading arrangement called the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
AGRICULTURE
kfgo.com

Crypto exchange Binance signs agreement with Dubai World Trade Centre

DUBAI (Reuters) – Cryptocurrency exchange Binance on Tuesday said it has signed a cooperation agreement with Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA), which is working to establish an international virtual asset ecosystem. The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Monday said it will become a crypto zone and regulator...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy