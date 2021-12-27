ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ring In The New Year With Genshin Impact Ver 2.4 Update

By Chris Shive on December 26, 2021
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since its launch in 2020 Genshin Impact has been the gift that keeps on giving with updates and new content rolling out every couple of months. The first update of 2022,...

PCGamesN

Genshin Impact 2.4 release date, livestream, and rumours

The Genshin Impact 2.4 update is due to arrive in early 2022 and will coincide with the anniversary of last February’s Lantern Rite festival, an extensive celebration with plenty of activities and rewards. Genshin Impact fans have uncovered information indicating that the Lantern Rite festival will return during 2.4, and may include a rerun of the immensely popular Windtrace event.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Genshin Impact Daily Commission Quest Additions Coming in 2.4

MiHoYo confirmed that when more Daily Commission quests will appear after the Genshin Impact 2.4 update. It offered an update on how many will appear. It also mentioned it will be easier to find Daily Commissions no matter where your Traveler is. These will be accompanied by quality of life Artifact additions and Serenitea Pot features.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Genshin Impact Reveals Version 2.4 Twitch Livestream Announcement

Genshin Impact fans are getting a Christmas present from miHoYo this weekend, as the publisher will be holding a special livestream to reveal version 2.4 of the game! The livestream will begin December 26th at 7:00 a.m. UTC-5. The stream will be hosted live on Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel, and will detail the game's latest update. At this time, miHoYo has not given fans any specific information on what to expect during the stream, but there might be some new information about the skins for Keqing and Ningguang that have been rumored for the last few months!
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Genshin Impact 2.4: New Shenhe in-game screenshots have been revealed

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. The official Genshin Impact Twitter account has finally revealed the official...
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

Genshin Impact Version 2.4 Special Program Takes Place On Sunday

Here we go again. Genshin Impact is nearing another version update, which generally means a bit of new content rollout. On December 26, while you’re recovering from the whole Christmas thing, you can get a peek at what that new content will be by watching the Version 2.4 Special Program stream on Twitch. Or, if you’re a later in the day kind of person, on YouTube. The Twitch stream is kind of early, around 7 am Eastern, so if you want to sleep in, definitely shoot for the YouTube one, we’ll post that one here on the site anyway. Just be sure to watch it the day of if you want those codes they always drop during the streams. You know they’re only good the day of the streams.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Genshin Impact version 2.4 brings grand celebrations and a mysterious new area to Teyvat

Greetings, Travelers! It’s a great honor for me and the entire dev team to walk you through Version 2.4 Fleeting Colors in Flight, the first update of 2022 coming on January 5. As New Year is also approaching in the world of Teyvat, we’d like to invite you to Liyue’s Lantern Rite. Join Shenhe, Yun Jin, and our old friends in rebuilding the Jade Chamber, and gain rich rewards including 10 Intertwined Fates and a free four-star Liyue character of your choice.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

What to expect from Genshin Impact 2.4 Lantern Rite Events

The next chapter in Genshin Impact is very exciting. Version 2.4 will be bringing in loads of new content, including new characters, new locations, new weapons, new enemies, and most of all, new events. Here are all of the Genshin Impact 2.4 Lantern Rite Events you can expect in the upcoming update.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Genshin Impact Version 2.4 Release Date and other Details Revealed

Developer miHoYo has recently revealed details on Genshin Impact Version 2.4. Titled Fleeting Colors in Flight, it is the first update 2022 and is scheduled for release in January 5th, 2022. Techinical Director, Zhenzhong Yi, goes into detail with what’s coming including new characters and a mysterious new area.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Genshin Impact 2.4 Buffs Yun Jin and underrated characters

Genshin Impact 2.4 Buffs Yun Jin: The new Genshin Impact Update 2.4 will bring with it the new version of the game, and the release day is approaching, leaving players excited and speculating on new upcoming features. There will be many buffs upcoming in the latest update. Several characters have...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Genshin Impact 2.4 Banner Schedule: Shenhe, Yun Jin, Xiao, and More

Genshin Impact‘s version 2.4 is only a few days away and players all over the world are already saving their Primogems for a chance to get not only the game’s new 5-star Cryo Polearm user Shenhe and the new 4-star Geo Polearm wielder Yun Jin, but also Zhongli, Xiao, and Ganyu, which will all receive reruns during the upcoming version. With that said, and to help all who are currently planning on getting any of the already mentioned 5-stars, here’s the banner schedule for the upcoming version 2.4 of Genshin Impact.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

