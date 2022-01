Once we find our perfect gaming mouse, we tend to stick with it until the end. I'm talking about that mouse that is a perfect fit for your fingers, that gently rests in your palm, and glides over your mouse mat like Mickey and Minnie on ice. For us lot here at PC Gamer, however, we're never satiated. We always want the next best thing, and while I've loved my time with the Swiftpoint Z and Logitech G Pro Superlight most of all over the years, I know there's always a better mouse on the horizon.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO