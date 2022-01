BTS has been well-known for communicating with their fans through various social media platforms even before debuting. The members consistently uploaded vlogs and journal logs on social media platforms and kept their fans updated. Additionally, BTS members are often talking with their fans through these social media platforms. This is one of the many reasons BTS was able to gain an immense number of following and receive much love from their fans. The members have been posting various content and communicating with their fans despite the busy schedules they have.

