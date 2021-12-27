2 Found Dead Inside Robbinsdale Home; 1 In Custody

Originally published Dec. 26, 2021

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a suspect is in custody after two people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a Robbinsdale home late Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Lake Drive at about 4:16 p.m. after a caller reported finding two deceased family member: a man and a woman.

Police don’t believe the homicides were random, and they say there’s no threat to the public.

