DeMar DeRozan may have won the game for the Chicago Bulls on Friday against the Indiana Pacers, but he knows it won’t be possible without one of his teammates: Coby White. DeRozan gave White a ton of credit for keeping the Bulls in the game despite his struggles early in the contest. As DeRozan had a hard time making his shots–finishing 8-of-24 from the field en route to 28 points–it was White who kept them afloat with a largely efficient night.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO