CERN, PTRS, VSAT, ESBK STOCK ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Mergers of CERN, PTRS, VSAT, ESBK; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

By Halper Sadeh LLP
 5 days ago
NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Oracle Corporation for $95.00 per share....

The Press

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Astra Space, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Astra Space, Inc. f/k/a Holicity, Inc. ("Astra" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ASTR) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on...
ECONOMY
MARA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - MARA

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 15, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT:...
BUSINESS
REVANCE THERAPEUTICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - RVNC

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 8, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RVNC), if they purchased the Company's shares between November 25, 2019 and October 11, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
ECONOMY
Moore Kuehn Encourages NEOG, CLAQ, VRS, and HXOH Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:
BUSINESS
ON24, Inc. Class Action Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against ON24, Inc. ("ON24") (NYSE: ONTF). The action charges ON24 with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's February 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). As a result of ON24's materially misleading statements made in connection with the company's registration statement and prospectus, investors have suffered significant losses.
LAW
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Sale of McAfee Corp. to a Group of Investors

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All Persons or Entities who purchased McAfee Corp. ("McAfee" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCFE) stock prior to November 8, 2021. You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced...
BUSINESS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR RIGHTS LAW FIRM, Encourages Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors With Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - LYV

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) resulting from allegations that Live Nation may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Live...
BUSINESS
Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. Provides Notice of Data Event

ATLANTA, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. ("SBA" or the "Company"), an Atlanta-based third-party benefits consulting firm, is making individuals aware of an incident that may affect the privacy of certain information. Although SBA is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of such information, the Company is providing notice of the event so potentially affected individuals may take steps to better protect their information from misuse, should they feel it appropriate to do so.
BUSINESS
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Cloopen Group Holding Limited of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 8, 2022 - RAAS

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Cloopen Group Holding Limited ("Cloopen" or the "Company") (NYSE: RAAS) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering; and/or (b) between February 9, 2021 and May 10, 2021, inclusive. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:
ECONOMY
pulse2.com

Cerner Stock (CERN): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) increased by over 14% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) increased by over 14% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to a WSJ report that Oracle is looking into buying the company in a deal that could be worth about $30 billion.
STOCKS
Southwest Gas Holdings Completes Acquisition of Questar Pipeline From Dominion Energy

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective today, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) has completed the acquisition of Dominion Energy Quester Pipeline, LLC, and its subsidiaries and certain affiliates (collectively "Questar Pipeline Entities"). Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has also created a new subsidiary named MountainWest Pipelines Holding Company (MountainWest) that owns the Questar Pipeline Entities. The Questar Pipeline Entities will be rebranded under the MountainWest brand during the first half of 2022.
INDUSTRY
The Verge

A program for cheaper internet for low-income Americans launches today

Starting today, eligible US residents can apply for help with their internet bills under the new Affordable Connectivity Program. The program launched today with $14.2 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed in November. Households can apply to take up to $30 a month off their internet service bill. For...
INTERNET
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
