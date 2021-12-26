ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desmond Tutu, Nobel Laureate And Anti-Apartheid Leader, Dies At Age 90

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The world is remembering Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The South African anti-apartheid leader’s family said he died peacefully on Sunday morning in Cape Town at the age of 90. CBS2’s Leah Mishkin looks back on the legacy he leaves behind. “I am free....

Hello Magazine

Al Roker supported by fans after heartfelt tribute

Al Roker has spoken of his sorrow following the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The anti-apartheid hero passed away on 26 December at the age of 90 in his native South Africa following a battle with cancer. WATCH: Al Roker's son receives incredible news and his dad couldn't be prouder.
Variety

How Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s Belief in the Healing Power of Forgiveness Inspired ‘Mass’ (Guest Column)

I’m not sure when I first learned about Archbishop Desmond Tutu, but I know exactly when I first saw him. I mean, really saw him. I was in college watching a documentary called “A Long Night’s Journey Into Day.” It told the story of four amnesty hearings during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in post apartheid South Africa. About 15 minutes into the film, a sweet old man, possibly diminutive but for the authority of his gentleness, appeared in an interview. He said, “This process is not about pillorying anybody. It’s not about prosecuting anybody. It’s ultimately about getting the truth...
AFP

S. Africa's 'rainbow people' pay respects to Desmond Tutu

South Africans streamed into Cape Town's cathedral on Thursday to pay their last respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the globally venerated anti-apartheid icon, whose body lay in a modest pine coffin. Six Anglican clerics carried the coffin into St George's Cathedral, where the Nobel Peace laureate once railed against white rule and was formerly archbishop. A small bouquet of carnations lay atop the simple coffin, in line with wishes for modesty expressed by the much-loved rights advocate. In sharp contrast, typical funerals in South Africa are elaborate, expensive affairs.
Daily Montanan

Why Desmond Tutu matters more than ever

One day after Christmas – in an event that seems particularly on-brand for 2021 – the world lost one of its living saints, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, whose work in South Africa helped bring about the peaceful dismantling of the institutionally racist apartheid. What would be even more tragic than his death is if we also […] The post Why Desmond Tutu matters more than ever appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TIME

A Clenched Fist and an Open Hand: Lessons Learned from Desmond Tutu

I know “the Reverend and the rock star” sounds like the start of a joke, not the description of a friendship. Improbable as it was, Desmond Tutu , who died on Dec. 26, and I did have a friendship, and it’s been one of the blessings of my life. Not just to know him, but to have the chance to learn from him, to take inspiration from him, and to try to get a grip of the radical Christianity he preached even, at times, against the orthodoxy of his own church.
AFP

South Africans bid farewell to Tutu on eve of funeral

South Africans on Friday took their last chance to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu on the eve of a funeral for the revered anti-apartheid fighter. Since Thursday, nearly 3,000 mourners have filed through Cape Town's St. George's Cathedral before the simple pine casket containing Tutu's remains. Members of Tutu's family hugged and consoled each other as the coffin returned for the second and final day of the lying in state and a band, which included a preschooler trumpeter, played in his honour. The archbishop's successor, Thabo Makgoba, waved a chalice of burning incense over the coffin before pall bearers -- Anglican vicars -- took the coffin from a silver Mercedes SUV hearse.
The Independent

Requiem praise for South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu

A funeral service is underway in Cape Town South Africa, for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning equality activist who was revered in Africa for his role in ending apartheid. “When we were in the dark, he brought light,” Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby the head of the worldwide Anglican church, said in a video message shown at a requiem Mass celebrated in Tutu's honor Saturday at St. George's Cathedral.“For me to praise him is like a mouse giving tribute to an elephant,” Welby said. “South Africa has given us extraordinary examples of towering leaders...
AFP

'Rainbow Nation' S.Africa bids goodbye to much-loved Tutu

Liz Cowan, a 65-year-old white social worker, grew up in apartheid South Africa being told that the charismatic black cleric Desmond Tutu was a dangerous man. But on Thursday she joined crowds of people of all races lining up to pay their respects to the fearless fighter against white-majority rule, as he lay in state inside the Cape Town cathedral where he had preached for a decade. "He was so vilified. It was only as a teenager that I realised he was a good guy," she recalled, standing in a queue truly representative of a country that Tutu had dubbed "the Rainbow Nation". Young and old South Africans came in numbers, patiently waiting to be ushered into St George's Cathedral to bid farewell to the globally revered icon as he lay in his simple pinewood coffin.
WWLP

Tutu’s advocacy for LGBTQ rights did not sway most of Africa

Desmond Tutu is being remembered for his passionate advocacy on behalf of LGBTQ people as well as his fight for racial justice. But the South African archbishop’s campaign against homophobia had limited impact in the rest of Africa, where same-sex marriage remains illegal and most countries criminalize gay sex.
TheDailyBeast

India Freezes Mother Teresa Charity’s Funds Amid Hindu Nationalist Attacks

The Indian government froze the bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity (MoC), a prominent humanitarian group in the country, on Monday. Based out of West Bengal, the charity's 3,000 nuns support abandoned children, leper colonies, hospices, schools, and more globally. The decision comes amid accusations from the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the MoC uses charity as a guise for religious conversion of poor Hindus and tribal groups, as well as a week of hate attacks instigated by right-wing Hindu groups who disrupted Christmas masses in several parts of India. In a Monday statement, the central government said that it had decided to reject a license renewal from the charity on Christmas day, citing only “adverse inputs” that it came across during review. Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, took to Twitter to condemn the government’s decision and its disruption to the charity’s humanitarian work, which supports 22,000 patients and employees.
Indy100

Pope reveals that 3 words are key for successful marriage and people’s guesses were hilarious

What makes a successful marriage? Pope Francis believes that it ultimately boils down to three words.On Sunday, the 85-year-old told a crowd at The Vatican that the three key words used in every successful marriage are “please,” “sorry,” and “thank you.”Pope Francis claimed the three words are crucial to ending arguments and sustaining a couple’s mutual love and respect.The pontiff has spent years counseling husbands and wives so it makes sense he’s learned a few things that make a partnership last.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter“How many times, unfortunately, conflicts originate within the domestic walls due...
The Washington Informer

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Named to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People

Time magazine named nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump to the 2021 TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, making him the only personal injury trial lawyer to make the list. The post Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Named to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People appeared first on The Washington Informer.
