Winter Storm Warning Remains In Effect Until 6 pm on Monday

By Zeke Fuhrman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arrowhead will see lake effect snow, while north-central Minnesota and the Red River Valley are anticipating seven to 14 inches...

kyoutv.com

Heavy snow on Saturday, Winter Storm Warning issued

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our Saturday storm system is still on track for the area, with heavy snow likely for several hours during the day. A Winter Storm Warning has now been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire KYOU area for Saturday. This is to highlight the potential for heavy snow and very poor, if not impossible, driving conditions at times on Saturday.
OTTUMWA, IA
WSPY NEWS

Heavy Snow Expected New Year's Day

The WSPY listening area is expected to see it's first major snowstorm of the season on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a winter storm watch that starts Saturday morning that will remain in effect until Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation...
CHICAGO, IL
State
Minnesota State
kciiradio.com

Prepare for Winter Storm Warning Tomorrow

Washington is expected to see its first large weather event of the season, as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday until midnight Saturday night. The National Weather Service Quad Cities Office anticipates snow accumulation of four to eight inches possible in southeast Iowa with heavier amounts and light ice accumulations possible south of Interstate 80. Washington City Maintenance and Construction Superintendent JJ Bell says in the case of large predicted snow events he has all of his staff on call to respond, “We usually get out there before the snow is ending to at least hit priorities, might actually pre-salt priorities too before the snow even comes down just to kind of help on that having to go out at night or whatnot. Then again the plow routes take anywhere from four to six hours to plow, kind of dependent on the kind of snow, how much snow. And we usually get the loaders and the maintainers up on the square after midnight to clean the downtown area.”
WASHINGTON, IA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm On The Way For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS)– A New Year’s Day winter storm is approaching. New Year’s Eve morning starts out chilly, but temperatures will reach the 40s for a mild day. After a quiet start to the New Year, snow moves in late in the morning and hit the city around lunchtime.  The heaviest snow, along with strong winds, will fall between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday morning. Snow and blowing snow continue through much of the day and into the night. Chicagoans can expected 4 to 6 inches in snow with higher amounts–perhaps up to 8 inches — along the lakeshore. While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero in some locations.
CHICAGO, IL
KITV.com

Flash flood warning remains in effect for the island of Kauai

LIHU'E, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Heavy rains Friday morning have prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a Flash Flood Warning until 9:30 a.m. for the Island of Kaua'i. At 4:48 a.m., radar indicated rain falling at a rate of around one inch per hour moving over Kaua'i from the south.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Severe Weather in the South; Winter Storms are Forecast

Prolonged troughing in the Intermountain West and ridging in the Southeast continue to affect the continental United States. As the storm approaches the Great Basin, the combination of cold air above and Pacific moisture will concentrate another round of moderate-to-heavy snow possibilities throughout most of the Intermountain West.
SOUTHEAST, NY
starvedrock.media

Winter Storm Warning effective Saturday AM in Starved Rock Country

All of Starved Rock Country will be under a Winter Storm Warning on Saturday. The National Weather Service says snow may accumulate across our three counties from 4 – 8 inches by sometime Saturday night. Heaviest snowfall is expected after 2pm. Winds will gust up to 35 mph. Widespread...
Outsider.com

‘Significant’ Winter Storm Set to Rock Much of U.S. on New Year’s Day

Be careful Outsiders—there’s a massive winter storm brewing in much of the United States. And it may affect your New Year’s Day plans. As reported by The Sun, the coming storm spans from the Rockies into northern New England. It may bring up to eight inches of snow to many low-lying areas. And more than three feet of the white stuff could cover parts of the Cascades, Sawtooth, and Wasatch mountain ranges.
