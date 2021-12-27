ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Child tax credits: Here’s how to get any missed payments

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tracy Bloom
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T94I0_0dWTOWRp00

( KTLA ) – The IRS issued the sixth and final monthly installment of the advance child tax credits last week to more than 36 million households.

But while millions of families received payments of up to $300 per child each month since July, some eligible families have yet to see a penny. Others haven’t received all of the money.

Those qualifying parents may instead wind up getting some or all of the child tax credit next year as a single payment after they file their 2021 federal tax return.

To receive the funds, these individuals should claim the entire amount or any missing payments on their 2021 federal tax return when they file next year, the IRS said in a news release .

“This includes families who don’t normally need to file a return,” the release stated.

What’s next as final child tax credit of 2021 hits accounts

On top of any missing installments, the lump-sum payment will also contain the last half of the expanded child tax credit. Parents who have already received all monthly payments will still be eligible for the second half of their credit.

Under the American Rescue Plan approved this year, half of the child tax credit was paid in advance to qualifying families who submitted 2019 or 2020 federal income tax returns, or who signed up on the IRS’s non-filers tool online .

To date, the federal government has sent out more than 200 million payments worth at least $93 billion total, according to the IRS. The money was distributed on July 15, Aug. 13, Sept. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15.

US families fear hunger after child tax credit expires

All eligible households — even those who have been receiving payments since they began in July — must claim the child tax credit on their 2021 tax return in order to receive the rest of the funds.

“Families who received advance payments will need to file a 2021 tax return and compare the advance Child Tax Credit payments they received in 2021 with the amount of the Child Tax Credit they can properly claim on their 2021 tax return,” the news release noted.

The IRS says it is sending out a letter next month with information that will help taxpayers reconcile the advance tax relief.

For the entire year, the expanded credits work out to as much as $3,600 for each child under the age of 6, and as much as $3,000 per child 6 to 17 years old.

The previous child tax credit capped out at $2,000 for the entire year and did not include those aged 17.

The IRS provided more information on child tax credits and taxes earlier this month. Further details about the expanded payments, including other resources, can be found on the IRS website .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Advance Tax#Federal Income Tax#Ktla#The American Rescue Plan
The Staten Island Advance

IRS reminds tax payers that income from illegal activities must be included on forms

The IRS doesn’t want you to forget to include income from dealing illegal drugs or stolen property on your tax forms this year. “Income from illegal activities, such as money from dealing illegal drugs, must be included in your income on Schedule 1 (Form 1040), line 8z, or on Schedule C (Form 1040) if from your self-employment activity,” the IRS’ website states.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
AL.com

I was taxed twice on my retirement withdrawal. What can I do?

Q. I’ve been taking Required Minimum Distributions (RMD) for about seven years from an IRA created from a 401(k) rollover when I left a job 30 years ago. I made voluntary after-tax contributions to the 401(k) while I was employed but could not find proof. I recently found a statement indicating I contributed approximately $18,000 in after-tax money to the 401(k). Because the pre-tax and after-tax have been lumped together in the IRA and I’ve been taxed on the total amount in my RMDs, is there anything I can do to not pay tax on the after-tax part going forward and to get a refund on the after-tax part I’ve paid over the last seven years?
INCOME TAX
leedaily.com

Urgent IRS Child Tax Credit Warning to Avoid ‘Errors and Delays’ – Here’s How to Protect Your ‘Stimulus’ Payment Now

The Revenue department advised on a Wednesday evening in a tweet that informative packages to Enhanced child Tax credit grantees and beneficiaries of the new batch of National Financial capability Bonuses contain essential points which will assist folks to minimize glitches as well as an extension during the forthcoming 2022 reporting period.
INCOME TAX
theeastcountygazette.com

Child Tax Credit Update: Parents Concerned Regarding The Cessation Of Monthly Payments

Stormy Johnson is concerned about not eating because of the child tax credit. Johnson, 44, works in Preston County Schools in Kingwood, West Virginia, as a student aid expert. As of July, she’s got an extra $500 per month from the improved child tax credit for her two kids, Violet, 14, and Tristan, 13, whom she raises on her own.
INCOME TAX
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy