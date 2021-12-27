ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Supply chain issues create a disposable mask shortage

By Anna King, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abRyF_0dWTOUgN00

HUNTINGTON, WV ( WOWK ) – Supply chain shortages have negatively affected industries throughout the country. Now, there’s one shortage that leaves some health officials concerned.

Right as COVID-19 numbers are trickling up, the country is now experiencing a shortage of disposable face masks.

Why is there a shortage?

“In terms of a general shortage of some PPE products that exist in North America and the US, it’s related to a global supply chain issue that we’re going through – one related to COVID-19 and the second related to the flow of goods because of the supplier’s employee shortage,” says Greg Tsagris, the President of Phoenix Quality Manufacturing, a face mask manufacturer in Jackson, Ohio.

He also says another reason for the shortage is the need for face masks has not been consistent.

Memorial, headstone business being overwhelmed during pandemic

“One of the things with masks, it’s not like food products where there’s a steady demand, because people need to eat every day. Masks have [their] flow based on previous flare ups. So we had the original COVID-19 that caused a flare up, the delta variant caused a flare up, and now we’re having omicron and that’s causing [additional] flare ups and an increase in purchases,”

What can companies do to ensure they’re getting a constant flow?

“The one thing that we always advocate is buying locally and buying based in the U.S. By supporting local supply chains and local manufacturers in Ohio and surrounding areas in the United States, we’re supporting having production and means of production that’s over here,” explains Tsagris.

He says companies taking these steps would eliminate lengthy over-sea logistic chains, products would be available in times of crisis, and “…if countries around the world have to shut down their borders because of COVID-19 or future pandemics we have local supplies here.”

Beware of these 5 early omicron symptoms, study says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say there are a few options for anyone if they are ever without a disposable face mask, including using cloth masks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
wbrc.com

Supply chain issues limiting liquor availability and sales

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest days of the year for liquor stores, but many of them don’t have your favorite liquor in stock. Many in the business are frustrated because supply chain issues are beginning to limit sales. “Absolutely we’re seeing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui postpones disposable plastic foodware ban due to supply shortages

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said he is postponing the county’s ban on disposable plastic foodware by three months due to supply shortages. Victorino said supply chain disruptions have delayed shipping of compostable alternatives for businesses to implement the new ordinance. The order was supposed to go...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply Chains#Weather#Disposable#Wowk#Ppe#Omicron
Seeking Alpha

SunPower: Supply Chain Issues Are Temporary, Growth Is Strong

SunPower has enjoyed strong demand in a fast-growing industry but has faced temporary headwinds due to global supply chain issues. SunPower (SPWR) has seen some volatility as of late after the increased demand for solar projects met stiff supply chain headwinds which have been plaguing almost every industry around the globe as the COVID-19 pandemic caused labor shortages, demand issues and lockdowns.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

Supply chain issues impacting restaurant industry

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Supply Chain Shortages Make Last-Mile Delivery a Household Obsession

Filling orders has always been the mainstay of retail.  But as eCommerce has surged throughout the pandemic, consumer expectations for delivery of their purchases have made good logistics a must-have, and delivery time frames have only gotten shorter. Even though prices are up and supplies are down, consumer expectations for fast and error-free delivery remain.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
spectrumnews1.com

Cheesemakers battle supply chain issues

THERESA, Wis. — Supply chain issues have hit every part of the economy this year. A result of the pandemic, businesses have had to pivot to deal with increased prices and delays on material. That includes Wisconsin’s most well-known product: Cheese. Cheesemakers have been feeling supply chain shortages...
THERESA, WI
NBC 29 News

Supply chain shortages impacting Charlottesville market

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Supply shortages are keeping some shelves bare at grocery stores. Some items, like heavy whipping cream, are staying out of stock going into the holidays. Reid’s Super Save Market in Charlottesville says it has been dealing with shortages for the last year, from meat to dairy...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wnynewsnow.com

Truckers Struggle With Supply Chain Shortages Ahead Of Holidays

ERIE (Erie News Now) – As many prepare for holiday vacations, truckers are out on the roads working hard to make deliveries to stores and shipping facilities as Christmas creeps closer. “I started in Maine, came over to Cleveland, now I’m heading back to Maine,” said trucker, Rob Gordon....
ERIE, PA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Lawmaker Discusses Supply Chain Issues For Upcoming Holiday

As people continue to shop for Christmas gifts, one Iowa lawmaker is encouraging people to shop local. Iowa’s Third Congressional District Representative Cindy Axne says with the current supply chain issues, supporting small businesses might be the best way to shop. Axne explains how she is working in the House to address the supply chain problems.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Brookings Register

National food supply-chain issues affecting Brookings

BROOKINGS – Repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic have continued to cause challenges for almost every business sector – especially in the restaurant/food industry. Local restaurants, despite the challenges, have been learning to deal with increases in food prices and long waits on supply shipments. The primary cause of...
BROOKINGS, SD
Lansing State Journal

Lansing body shops overwhelmed by supply chain issues

Business is booming at Osband Body Shop in Lansing. Owner Gary Malcangi is putting in 12-hour days seven days a week just to keep up with the service requests. Malcangi doesn't mind being busy. He's owned the auto repair shop since 1992 and has more than 40 years of experience to help him stay on top of the workload.
LANSING, MI
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy