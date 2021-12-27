ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Think you have allergies? So do many people testing positive for COVID-19 in Texas

By Nexstar Media Wire, Grace Reader
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) – Texas health leaders say many of the people testing positive for COVID-19 right now thought they only had allergies.

Janet Pichette, chief epidemiologist of Austin Public Health, said local contact tracers are hearing from an overwhelming number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 before the holidays that they thought they were experiencing cedar fever or other seasonal allergies.

Cedar counts have been very high in the Austin area over the past few days.

Local health leaders are asking everyone to test if they are showing symptoms or if they’re planning to travel or gather. Without testing for COVID-19, people thinking they have allergies may be unintentionally spreading COVID-19 to other people.

Cedar fever or COVID-19? Allergists want you to know the symptoms to watch for

If you feel sick, health leaders also ask that you stay home.

“We could have so many cases occur in such a short period of time and so many people having mild illness and just enough people who are at risk of severe illness…we will overrun our hospitals,” Dr. Desmar Walkes, the local health authority, said heading into the holidays.

On Sunday, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor acknowledged that he was frustrated with the limited supply of COVID-19 tests.

Demand for tests has risen amid the surge fueled by the omicron variant. “We’ve obviously got to do better,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said an interview that aired Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

Beware of these 5 early omicron symptoms, study says

“I think things will improve greatly as we get into January, but that doesn’t help us today and tomorrow,” Fauci said.

Fauci said he was pleased with evidence that omicron causes less severe illness for most people. But he warned against complacency because the rapid spread of the disease could “override a real diminution in severity,” because so many more people could get infected.

The Associated Press contributed to this report .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

FOX 16 News

COVID-19 directly damages, creates scar tissue on the kidneys, study finds

(StudyFinds.org) – Although studies show COVID-19 is capable of infecting a patient’s kidneys, the virus’s exact impact on the organs has been unclear – until now. A team of German and Dutch scientists report COVID-19 causes direct cellular damage within the kidneys, contributing to tissue scarring. Conducted at the RWTH Uniklinik Aachen in Germany and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 16 News

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
TEXAS STATE
