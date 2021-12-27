ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Australia's New South Wales records first omicron death

By Sarah Polus
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
Australia's most populated state on Monday recorded its first COVID-19 death from the omicron variant, The Associated Press reported.

New South Wales reported that the victim was a man in his 80s who experienced a breakthrough case after contracting the new variant at an elderly care facility in western Sydney. The fully vaccinated man had an underlying health condition.

The news of the omicron-related death comes as the Australian state reported 6,324 new COVID-19 infections and 524 hospitalizations, including 55 in intensive care, the AP notes.

Australia recorded its first omicron cases at the end of November in New South Wales. The two cases came from passengers who traveled to Australia from South Africa, where the variant was first detected.

New South Wales has since taken steps to curb the spread of the variant, including imposing more restrictive measures such as capacity limits in bars and restaurants. Additionally, the state will now require QR code "check-ins" at hospitality venues, according to the AP.

Australia earlier this week imposed heightened restrictions nationwide as the country experiences record-breaking daily infections. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Australia has reported 273,000 infections and 2,173 deaths.

Jiohdee El-Amin
4d ago

OMG! An 80 year old man got sick & died! Say it ain't so! Lockdown the whole planet for 2 months to make sure this doesn't happen again until the next time someone in their 90s dies! 🤡🌏Just a friendly reminder that the last variant of Covid is called COMMUNISM! We will not comply! 🙅🏽‍♂️🚫Let's go Brandon! 💪🏽🇺🇲

Greg White
5d ago

The world needs to pay attention. as this article clearly states, "The fully vaccinated man had an underlying health condition." Healthy people that have no comorbidities, are not significantly overweight, eat a healthy diet, take their supplements, including all those that are proven to help keep viruses away and lead a healthy lifestyle, have very little to worry about from covid.

Michael Paladini
4d ago

It's getting ridiculous to report very LITTLE thing. How many people have died of something unrelated to COVID? Vaccinated or not. Who's in perfect health at 80?

