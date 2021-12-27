ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rain and wintery mix to start off your work week

WYTV.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pattern will stay quite stormy for the final week of 2021. Another storm system arrives early Monday. That system comes with the chance for a mixed bag of precipitation at the onset, with rain/snow or a...

www.wytv.com

WSPY NEWS

Heavy Snow Expected New Year's Day

The WSPY listening area is expected to see it's first major snowstorm of the season on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a winter storm watch that starts Saturday morning that will remain in effect until Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation...
CHICAGO, IL
yourbasin.com

Changing Weather Through 2022 12-31-2021

Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is tracking widespread morning temperatures in the 40’s which will give way to high temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s across The Basin for the last day of 2021. Higher chances of rain today and tonight will ring in The New Year as despite another relatively mild day on New Year’s Day, chilly air will filtrate the region overnight and into Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm On The Way For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS)– A New Year’s Day winter storm is approaching. New Year’s Eve morning starts out chilly, but temperatures will reach the 40s for a mild day. After a quiet start to the New Year, snow moves in late in the morning and hit the city around lunchtime.  The heaviest snow, along with strong winds, will fall between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday morning. Snow and blowing snow continue through much of the day and into the night. Chicagoans can expected 4 to 6 inches in snow with higher amounts–perhaps up to 8 inches — along the lakeshore. While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero in some locations.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WYTV.com

Slight chance for rain but mild to welcome in 2022

Cloudy today and a chance for drizzle or mist at times. High in the lower-50s. Mild and mainly cloudy for midnight tonight. Temperatures in the mid to upper-40s and a chance for a shower. RAIN LIKELY SATURDAY, MAINLY AFTERNOON. Rain for Saturday. High in the lower-50s. Rain continues Saturday night,...
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

Big temperature swing this weekend

Mild and muggy tonight with overnight lows in the low-mid 70s. A southerly breeze will be in place as well. WINDY conditions on Saturday. Expect sustain winds at 20-25 mph with gusts in the 30-40 mph range.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

